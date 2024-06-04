Starks Scores Fifth Victory of the Year and Fourth at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 4, 2024) – Trey Starks powered to his fifth feature triumph of the season on Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

The win was his third of the season in the 410ci winged sprint car division at the track as he increased his lead in the championship standings to 56 points during the final tune-up race prior to the famed Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup later this month.

“We’ve been moving around a little and changing a few things,” he said. “I think we’ve definitely learned on some of the things we’ve changed throughout the night. I’m really comfortable with where we are at.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying to kick off the program before he advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race.

“All but one race at Skagit this year has had a threat of weather,” he said. “We’ve beat all of them, but this was the closest. We had to wait 15 minutes because it was trying to rain for wheel packing so it was a wet surface. We laid down a good lap in qualifying. That was probably the fastest I’ve been at Skagit at least in the last few years. We were at 10.8 seconds so very fast for Skagit. It was good to know we have speed in qualifying with various conditions.

“We got a spot on the start in the heat race and fell in line. There wasn’t much to be done there so we stayed in line.”

Starks then redrew the No. 2 in the feature redraw to garner the outside front row starting position for the main event.

“As far as chances to win the race I don’t think I could have pulled a better number,” he said. “It wasn’t super narrow, but was really fast with a big cushion halfway up the track. I’m not sure if I was to start back in the field we could apply that to Dirt Cup conditions because I know it’ll be wider. So that was best case scenario; start on the front row, get the jump and stay out front.

“When I got to lapped cars I tried to set a consistent pace that kept me out of trouble. At one point I saw Robbie Price to my inside. That let me know I was taking it a little easy through traffic so I kicked it up a notch for a few laps until we got a caution. We were able to keep our nose clean and stay out front and come away with a win.”

Starks plans to return to Skagit Speedway this Saturday for a 360ci winged sprint car race. He currently leads the championship standings in that division by 10 points.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 1 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 5 wins, 8 top fives, 8 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts