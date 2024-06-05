ENTRIES FLY IN FOR OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN IN LAS VEGAS THIS NOVEMBER

By Steven Blakesley

June 5, 2024 – Davey Hamilton, Jr.’s Open Wheel Showdown has received a deluge of entries on the opening day of registrations for the 2024 Open Wheel Showdown Las Vegas, racing into the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 14-16. At press time, over 40 Winged Sprint Car entries were received within the first hour of registrations. 75 total Winged Sprint Cars will be admitted for the $50,000 to win purse. Midget entries are also open for the $10,000 to win purse.

Entry order impacts tire selection as well. Non-refundable entries are being accepted at OpenWheelShowdown.com until capacity is reached.

The early pre-entry list for Las Vegas already features a “who’s who” of asphalt open wheel racing headlined by 2023 Open Wheel Showdown winner Aaron Willison. The British Columbia, Canada racer will have to deal with the entire podium from 2023 with Mass.’ driver Bobby Santos and Florida’s Davey Hamilton, Jr. also registering.

Other entries of note include Washington’s Evan Margeson, Colorado’s Austyn and Bryan Gossel, and Canadians such as Jeff Montgomery, 2023 fourth place finisher Robbie Price, and Ontario’s Ryan Litt. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. returns as does Tyler Roahrig of Plymouth, Indiana. Jake Trainor will venture west from Medway, Mass. and Utah will be represented by three entries as well.

Entry is $255 for Winged Sprint Car teams and $155 for National Midget teams. Entry is free for Super Modified competitors, with over a dozen entries already received for Las Vegas.

Race teams and race fans can learn more by visiting OpenWheelShowdown.com or following the events on social media.