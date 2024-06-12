Paul Nienhiser Completes Weekend Sweep

PETERSEN MEDIA

With the Midwest weather allowing Paul Nienhiser to finally get into a groove, the Chapin, IL driver currently has a three-race winning streak as he picked up two feature event wins over the weekend in the Scott Bonar owned No. 50 car.

“It was a great weekend for us,” Paul Nienhiser said. “Scotland County Speedway was a new track for me, but Scott Bonar had been there and had success quite a few years ago so we basically went into the race pretty green. After our last outing together, we swapped engines out and the Kinney Racing Engine we dropped in was great all night long.”

Lining up fourth in his heat race on Friday night, the Chapin, IL racer got off to a good start to his night as he worked into second aboard the Midland Performance/Heartland Trailer Mfg/Rockstar Wraps backed No. 50 car.

Earning a Dash spot, Nienhiser pulled the ‘one’ in the redraw and was able to wire the field and earn the pole for the feature event. Getting off to a good start in the feature, Nienhiser went to work on the razor thin cushion and paced himself as he ran in clean air.

Admittedly getting to complacent out front, Nienhiser left the door open for Miles Paulus, and he took advantage and dropped Nienhiser back to second. Going from hunted to hunter in the blink of an eye, Nienhiser gave chase, but the last 10-laps of the race were mired by stoppages.

The race’s final restart saw Nienhiser get a great job which allowed him to surge back into the race lead, and never look back as he went on to secure the win.

Sunday night, Nienhiser and company checked in at Adams County Speedway in Quincy, IL and entered the race with confidence from Friday’s win as well as having been victorious at the facility in 2023.

Drawing the front row starting position for his heat race, Nienhiser continued to show the same great speed he showcased on Friday night. Powering his way to the win, Nienhiser again was locked into the Dash where the three-pill put him in the second row of the event.

Racing his way to a second-place finish in the Dash, Nienhiser lined up on the front row of the feature event alongside Terry McCarl. Getting the jump when the race came to life, Nienhiser worked the low groove until the track changed and he worked up to the high side of the speedway.

A caution flag bunched the field back up for a restart, and a mistake on the restart saw Nienhiser slip back to second.

Running hard, Nienhiser was able to keep the leader in his sights, and when he bobbled late in the race he was in the position to pounce and take over the race lead.

Out in front, Nienhiser was not to be denied on this night, as he scored his third consecutive feature event win.

“Big thanks to Matt Kinney for having really strong engines,” Nienhiser said. “We had some engine woes last time out, but with this fresh bullet in those went away and we were really good all weekend. It is great to get two more wins, and I’m hoping we can keep it going this weekend when I get back in my PNR No. 9x.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Maverick Corn Herbicide, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, Simpson Race Products, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-10, Wins-5, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-7

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night for a weekly points show before travelling to Wilmot, WI on Saturday night with the IRA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.