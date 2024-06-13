Huset’s Speedway Releases Event Format for Next Week’s $100,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle and $250,000-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 13, 2024) – The 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS will feature a slightly different event format this year with an opportunity to win six figures two times.

Huset’s Speedway hosts the four-day World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, which showcases the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle on June 19-20 followed by the final two nights of the $250,000-to-win – tied for a World of Outlaws record for the winner’s share – spectacle on June 21-22.

The event opener next Wednesday will serve as the preliminary night for the Huset’s Hustle finale. It will then be a clean slate for Friday’s program, which sets up the quarter-million-dollar finale on Saturday.

The event format is as follows for the preliminary nights on Wednesday and Friday:

For a field of 32 to 48 drivers, drivers will be split into two groups and will qualify to determine the lineups for four heat races. With 49 or more drivers, there will be six heat races.

The heat races will be inverted by six. The top 10 in combined qualifying and heat race points in each group are locked into the A Main with the top four in points from each group moving into the feature redraw. Drivers sitting 21 st through 40 th will move into the Last Chance Showdown, which transfers the top-four finishers into the back of the A Main. Drivers 41 st and back in points after the heat races will be in the C Main with the top-two finishers transferring into the rear of the Last Chance Showdown.

Qualifying awards 100 points to quick time with a one-point drop per position. The heat race winners earn 100 points with a three-point drop for second and third place followed by a five-point drop per position from fourth through the field. The A Main is 250 points to win with a three-point drop per position.

Both preliminary nights pay $20,000 to win.

For the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle finale on Thursday and the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS finale on Saturday, drivers will line straight up in one of six heat races based on their combined points earned during the preliminary night. Each of the heat race winners will lock into the King of the Hill presented by Unique Movers, which features two cars on the track for two timed laps with the fastest driver moving on.

The second and third finishers in each heat race will also lock into the A Main with drivers placing fourth through sixth moving to the Last Chance Showdown. The remaining drivers head to the C Main, which transfers the top four to the back of the Last Chance Showdown. The LCS transfers the top six to the back of the A Main.

The complete points table and event format is posted on the Huset’s Speedway website.

Hot laps begin each night at approximately 7 p.m.

Also of note, there are several bonuses throughout the weekend. The King of the Hill presented by Unique Movers winner on Thursday and Saturday will receive $1,000. Weikert’s Livestock is presenting a $1,000 Hard Luck Award for the week. Ziegler AG Equipment is providing a $750 Perfect Attendance Award on Thursday and Saturday to the highest starting driver who has competed in each Huset’s Speedway 410ci winged sprint car race this season.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

BILLIONAUTO.COM HUSET’S HIGH BANK NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MENARDS –

June 19-22 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.