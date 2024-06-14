CRSA RAINED OUT FOR SECOND STRAIGHT RACE

By Marty Czekala

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. – Mother Nature just does not like racing in June.

CRSA Sprints officials and Penn Can Speedway track officials have postponed Friday’s running of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series race due to weather.

Numerous weather reports predicted a chance of rain between 2 and 4 p.m., so officials determined there would not be enough time to prepare the track for activities.

Mike Emhof Motorsports, Keith Beach and Ron Ford are working to set a new date for action at Penn Can. For updates, stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and CRSA’s Facebook and X pages.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” now turn their attention to Outlaw Speedway next Friday night to kick off the Dandy Triple Play.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

