HARRISON HUSTLES TO ALL-TECH USCS WIN at ALL-TECH RACEWAY

From Roby Helm

LAKE CITY, FL – June 14, 2024 – Ryan Harrison of Rothwell, NTH came across the pond from the United Kingdon to win the 25-lap United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters Feature Race on Friday night at All-Tech Raceway. Harrison came from the seventh starting spot to take the lead on lap 18 from Kyle Amerson of Montgomery, AL.

The defending 15-time United Sprint Car Series National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN finished second, and Todd Fayard of D’Iberville, MS took the third spot. Matt Kurtz of Jacksonville Beach, FL was fourth, and Tyler Porter of Pinellas Park, FL drove to a fifth-place finish.

Bryce Comer of Apollo Beach, FL took the sixth spot, and Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL grabbed the seventh position. Hayden Campbell of Montverde, FL finished eighth, and Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL was ninth. Fourth generation driver P.J. Reutimann of Zephyrhills, FL rounded out the top ten. Dustin Burtron of Seminole, FL started 18th and finished 11th to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

In preliminary action, Gray won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Comer in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Campbell in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat, and Amerson in the Racing Electronics Third Heat.

Amerson came from the third starting spot to take the lead from Gray on the opening circuit of the main event with Campbell, Porter, and Harrison third through fifth respectively. Harrison got by Porter for fourth on lap three, and then got by Campbell for third on lap five. Porter moved around Campbell for the fourth spot on lap eight.

Harrison continued his march to the front on lap ten when he passed Gray for the second position. At this point in the race, Amerson held a 4.103 second advantage over Harrison. Lance Moss moved into the top five on lap 11, getting by Campbell for the fifth spot. Harrison closed the gap between himself and the leader Amerson, who led by 2.125 seconds on lap 15.

Amerson seemed to be slowing, as Harrison was up to challenge the leader on lap 17. Amerson was off the pace as he dropped to the fourth spot. That moved Gray up to second, and Porter took the third spot back over.

Amerson brought out the first of two caution flags on lap 19. That erased the 5.342 second lead Harrison held over second-place Gray. Porter, Moss, and Fayard lined up in third through fifth respectively for the restart. Moss didn’t come up to speed for the restart as Fayard got by for fourth, and Kurtz moved up to the fifth spot.

Harrison had opened up a 3.939 second lead over Gray when the caution flag came out on lap 23 for Moss. That set up a green, white, checkered finish with Harrison, Gray, Porter, Fayard, and Kurtz in the top five. Porter dropped to fifth on the restart, as Harrison pulled away for the win with a 1.989 second margin of victory over Gray at the checkered flag in a race that took 17 minutes and 49.578 seconds to complete.

The next stop for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters will be Saturday night at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, GA. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT ALL-TECH RACEWAY IN LAKE CITY, FL ON 6/14/2024:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 97 Ryan Harrison, Rothwell, NTH (7); 2. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (1); 3. 13 Todd Fayard, D’Iberville, MS (8); 4. 92 Matt Kurtz, Jacksonville Beach, FL (10); 5. 16 Tyler Porter, Pinellas Park, FL (2); 6. 6 Bryce Comer, Apollo Beach, FL (5); 7. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (6); 8. 5 Hayden Campbell, Montverde, FL (4); 9. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (12); 10. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (14); 11. 51 Dustin Burtron, Seminole, FL (18); 12. 99 Tanner Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (9); 13. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (16); 14. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (13); 15. 0 Clint Weiss, Jesup, GA (20); 16. 83 Bob Auld, Largo, FL (17); 17. 67 Blake Mallette, Vancleve, MS (15); 18. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (11); 19. 29 Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, AL (3); 20. 14 Danny Jones, Springhill, FL (19).

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Gray; 2. Porter; 3. Amerson; 4. Campbell; 5. Comer; 6. Grubaugh.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Comer; 2. Grubaugh; 3. Gray; 4. Ta. Witherspoon; 5. Mallette; 6. Auld; 7. Weiss.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Campbell; 2. Porter; 3. Kurtz; 4. Meredith; 5. Reutimann; 6. Willingham.

RACING ELECTRONICS HEAT 3: 1. Amerson; 2. Harrison; 3. Fayard; 4. Moss; 5. Te. Witherspoon; 6. Burtron; 7. Jones.