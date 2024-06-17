Rombough Repeats in Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial at Evans Mills

By Curtis Berleue

(Evans Mills, NY) | For the second time in two years, Dalton Rombough picked up $4,000 at Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday night in the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular. The Lowville, NY driver was the first driver in tour history to repeat victories at the Evans Mills oval.

Danny Varin jumped out to an early lead over Pinnacle pole winner Logan Crisafulli, with Dalton Rombough and Matt Tanner settling in behind him. Rombough, however, made quick work of Crisafulli for second and got by him just a handful of laps later, setting his sights on Varin for the lead.

Closing quickly on Varin, Rombough was soon at Varin’s bumper and was able to slip underneath Varin exiting turn two for the lead.

Behind Rombough, Matt Tanner had caught the #01 of Varin and was all over his bumper for second until a mistake entering turn two just after halfway let Kelly Hebing slip by him.

As the laps clicked by, and with Rombough checked out, Hebing meticulously stalked Varin, eventually getting by him to take second.

With over a half track lead on Hebing for second, Rombough went unchallenged for the remainder of the event and picked up the $4,000 victory.

“We took a little stagger out, dropped the wings and made a little bit of air pressure adjustments after the heat,” said Rombaugh. “The track kinda came to us a little bit in the feature and it worked out pretty well tonight.”

Kelly Hebing crossed the line in second after starting sixth.

“It was good, I can’t complain. I can’t lie either and say I don’t want one spot more,” said Hebing. “When I saw halfway it was time to go and get around Varin.”

“Not two laps later, I snapped my brake pedal and had to move my line up a little to keep my momentum up. I was able to tuck in between two lap cars and make one big car so Danny couldn’t get me back.”

Danny Varin, winner of the event two years ago, crossed the line in third for another podium finish.

“The guys worked hard, trying to make the car better,” said Varin. “We just missed it today; we weren’t really good in hot laps and made it a little bit better in the heat race. We went in the right direction for the feature, just needed a little bit more.”

Picking up E&V Energy heat wins on the night were Logan Crisafulli and Dalton Rombough. As part of the evenings special events, fans in attendance were also able to get up close and personal with the stars of the Empire Super Sprints for an on track autograph session and both Rombough and Hebing participated in a ‘pie in the face’ contest to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern NY.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Saturday June 22nd at the Brockville Ontario Speedway in Brockville, Ontario, followed by a trip to Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, Ontario the following evening. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 22– Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Wednesday, July 3 – Can Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A-Main: 1. #41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 2. 10-Kelly Hebing[6]; 3. #01-Danny Varin[4]; 4. 23-Tyler Cartier[7]; 5. 4P-Chase Moran[8]; 6. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 7. #36X-Mike Stelter[5]; 8. 13E-Evan Reynolds[9]; 9. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 10. 25-George Sanford[10]

E&V Energy Heat 1: 1. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 2. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 3. #36X-Mike Stelter[2]; 4. 23-Tyler Cartier[5]; 5. 13E-Evan Reynolds[4]

E&V Energy Heat 2: 1. #41-Dalton Rombough[3]; 2. #01-Danny Varin[1]; 3. 10-Kelly Hebing[4]; 4. 4P-Chase Moran[2]; 5. 25-George Sanford[5]