Placerville Speedway begins loaded Summer with Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…

Russell Motorsports Inc. will offer Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music with popular musician Kristen Brown prior to the races until 6pm. Make sure to also arrive with your appetite to enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack cuisine in Nor-Cal at the Speedway Café.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is always an event we look forward to each season,” said track Promoter Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if they can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday as well. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

The familiar red clay has been silent from the roar of race cars around the oval since June 1st due to the annual break for the El Dorado County Fair.

The quarter mile will play host to four exciting divisions this Saturday on $5 night, including the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the High Sierra Industries Wingless Spec Sprints, BCRA Lightning Sprints and the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks. The night of family fun kicks-off a busy Summer of racing at Placerville Speedway.

This Saturday night marks just the third race of the campaign for the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars. The division is primed for its busiest portion of the season, with racing taking place every Saturday from now through August 3rd, apart from July 20th when the SCCT 360s roll into town.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins has enjoyed a fantastic start to 2024 and sits tied with Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires atop the standings. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Hanford’s Michael Faccinto and Modesto’s Tony Gomes complete the top-five.

Multi-time Mountain Democrat Mini Truck champion Mike Miller leads the division into their third race of the season, while the High Sierra Industries Wingless Sprints and BCRA Lightning Sprints make their first visits of the year to the red clay.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is Reserved this Saturday June 22nd with tickets just $5! Purchase online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-062224 or at the gate on race day.

Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or via the Pit Pay App to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

