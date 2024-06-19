CRSA HEADS TO OUTLAW TO BEGIN DANDY TRIPLE PLAY

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints, powered by SuperGen Products, prepare to return to Outlaw Speedway Friday to begin the Dandy Triple Play.

It is just the seventh time the track in Dundee has hosted “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars.” Last year, Tomy Moreau won his second career CRSA feature.

Here’s a look at the stories entering the weekend.

Last Race: A return to the Afton Fairgrounds Speedway May 31 for CRSA to continue the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. With nine to go, Kyle Pierce took advantage of Jeff Trombley’s blown motor to take the lead and not back for his first win of the season, the fifth of his career.

This was a race in which the one that got away returned to him. Last time at Afton, Pierce was leading when he ran out of fuel in the final laps, giving the win to Dalton Herrick.

“Anytime we can win, or even in the top 10, that’s a great day for us,” said Pierce post-race. “To finally get a win is a great way to start the summer months.”

Mike Kiser finished second, while Dalton Herrick was third.

A New Series: This Friday kicks off the Dandy Triple Play. This three-race series travels to Outlaw and Woodhull, both tracks near a local Dandy convenience store.

To celebrate the first race, the top three Friday will receive gift cards to Dandy.

We know Drama: In the last three races of action, exciting moments have unfolded amongst the leaders in the second half of the race. Matt Rotz had to hold off a hard-charging Bobby Parrow in the final laps for his first career sprint car win at Land of Legends. Back at Weedsport, Bobby Parrow broke a rear end to give Jordan Hutton the win. Now, Friday at Afton, it was Trombley’s engine giving away to give Kyle Pierce his first win.

Bad Luck June: CRSA has yet to complete a single race in the sixth month of the 2024 calendar. All three events scheduled for June 1 at Fonda Speedway, June 7 at Utica-Rome Speedway and June 14 at Penn Can Speedway were postponed, leaving only one race on the calendar for June. The last time CRSA only contested one event in June was 2019, a race at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park.

What’s Happening?: With postponements the last few weeks, some drivers have had only one place to run Saturdays, Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. Last Saturday, 23 drivers checked in and featured Timmy Lotz recording his first 305 Sprint victory over Darryl Ruggles and Bobby Parrow.

“Those (yellows) kept coming one after another, was just hoping they’d stop,” said Lotz in victory lane. “Was trying to figure out how to get around all that (lapped traffic), so I’m glad the caution came out for that (last) one. I didn’t even know it was the checkers, thought we still had one more (lap) to go and then I see (Hixson) throw the doubles (checkered flags) so I knew I was good to go.”

Johnny Kolosek and Ruggles have also won in recent weeks of action.

By the Numbers: At Outlaw, the average car count in the last three races is 19. Darryl Ruggles, Dana Wagner and Dalton Herrick have the most top fives at two. Ruggles is the only repeat winner at Outlaw. Other winners at “The Baddest Dirt Track on the Planet” include Danny Varin, Jeff VanSteenburg, Jordan Hutton and Tomy Moreau.

From the Frontman: “Finally, we’re excited to return to racing! Based on what we’ve seen for sprint car racing at Outlaw, the racing has been incredible. Ensure you stay hydrated, bring your cool towels and do what you must do to stay cool. It’s going to be an excellent night to kick off summer.” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “Mike Emhof has worked exceptionally hard in moving the CRSA Sprints into one of the major sprint car touring groups in the northeast. Each year, the series continues to grow in popularity, and they can boast of huge car counts wherever they go.”~ Tyler Siri, per Outlaw’s press release

Up Next: CRSA takes the weekend of June 28 off, then returns to action July 4 at Land of Legends for a Stars and Stripes Spectacular special in the second race of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. After that, a quick turnaround to Genesee Speedway in Batavia July 6.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 624 pts

2. 22 Tomy Moreau -16

3. 9K Kyle Pierce -25

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -26

5. 3A Jeff Trombley -31

6. 21B Blake Warner -40

7. 28 Ron Greek -40

8. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -58

9. J27 John Cunningham -85

10. 99 Adam Depuy -139

