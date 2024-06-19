USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS HEADLINE SATURDAY SHOWCASE AT PERRIS

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 18, 2024… The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, June 22nd, for a great night of championship racing. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the eighth point race will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, GAS Chassis PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Street Stocks, and PASSCAR Factory Stocks. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

USAC/CRA shows at Perris Auto Speedway WILL NOT be live streamed and beware of online scammers with fake video links. Race fans are encouraged to support the race track and watch the races in person.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 253 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-five different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all series drivers with 51 “home track” wins and Matt Mitchell has won the February 24th season opener and the May 25th “Salute to Indy.” David Gasper added his name to the record books on March 16th and A.J. Bender joined the winner’s list on April 27th. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After earning his first win of the season at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on June 8th, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) has extended his advantage to 44 points over the competition. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson also has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one semi-main win, seven top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led in the campaign. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion and 2005 Rookie of the Year will be looking to continue his championship bid by earning his tenth career USAC/CRA win this Saturday night.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the championship standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm charged from fourteenth to fifth at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, and six top-10 finishes on the season. Tommy will have his sights on claiming the fourth victory of his career at Perris Auto Speedway.

After rebounding to a third place finish at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway after restarting at the back, A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) has climbed to third in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender has one feature win, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will be looking for another Saturday night victory.

After running second to R.J. Johnson at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) has climbed to fourth in the point chase. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. This Saturday, the 2014 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the first win of his career at Perris.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, California) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17 Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed seventh at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. The Big Game Hunter” will be looking to earn the twelfth USAC/CRA victory of his career at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera (New Cuyama, California), Brent Sexton (Lakeside, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California), Jon DeWees (Lemoore, California), Mark Henry (Rosamond, California), Blake Hendricks (Simi Valley, California), and Tom Dunkel (Menifee, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Matt Mitchell, Matt McCarthy, Grant Sexton, Brent Owens, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Tyler Hatzikian, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-469, 2. Tommy Malcolm-425, 3. A.J. Bender-418, 4. Logan Williams-409, 5. Austin Williams-396, 6. David Gasper (R)-385, 7. Cody Williams-356, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-344, 9. Verne Sweeney-280, 10. Brody Roa-256, 11. Austin Grabowski-249, 12. Matt Mitchell-247, 13. Charles Davis Jr.-244, 14. Ricky Lewis-233, 15. Elexa Herrera (R)-208, 16. Logan Calderwood-203, 17. Matt Westfall-186, 18. Brent Sexton (R)-176, 19. Matt McCarthy-175, 20. Grant Sexton-171. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com/standings/sprint-cars/cra