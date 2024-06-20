Extreme Heat Cancels the June 21st GLSS Race at Limaland Motorsports Park

With the safety of drivers, crew, fans and officials in mind, Limaland Motorsports Park and GLSS have agreed to cancel the “Run for the Rabbit” with weather forecasting a heat index of over 100 degrees.

The “Run for the Rabbit” will be rescheduled on “Meet the Drivers Night II” July 19, 2024

Please join us next week for the “Mike Streicher Memorial”, featuring the USAC D2 Midgets, UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks along with the Dirt Track Trucks Series. Grandstand Gates open at 5:00 pm, Hot Laps begin at 6:30pm with Racing Action starting at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit https://limaland.com