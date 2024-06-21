CRSA RAINED OUT AT OUTLAW, MOVED TO AUGUST 16

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – It’s the same stuff, different day for CRSA this month.

CRSA Sprints officials and Outlaw Speedway track officials have postponed Friday’s first Dandy Triple Play event to Aug. 16 due to weather.

Numerous weather reports predicted thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, so racing was called off.

This marks the first time in series history (excluding the 2020 COVID-19 season) that CRSA does not race in June.

With the move to Aug. 16, CRSA now has a two-in-two weekend, with racing the following day at Woodhull Raceway, also part of the Dandy Triple Play.

The CRSA Sprints will take the following weekend off, then turn their attention to July 4 for a Stars and Stripes at Land of Legends Raceway for round two of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. Can’t make it? Tune in live on DIRTVision.

After that, a quick turnaround to July 6 for the series return to Genesee Speedway in Batavia.

