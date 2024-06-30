MOORE MASTERS USCS RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY RACE

From Roby Helm

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – June 29, 2024 – Howard Moore of Memphis, TN mastered the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters 30-lap main event on Saturday night by leading every lap for the victory. Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS finished second and Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS took the third spot.

Alex Lyles of Arlington, TN was fourth, and fifth went to Brandon Hanks of Burlison, TN. The defending and 15-time USCS National Champion National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN drove to a sixth-place finish, and Derek Hagar of Marion, AR took the seventh spot.

Zach Pringle of Benton, AR finished eighth and Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS was ninth, Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS rounded out the top ten. Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS started 20th and finished 14th to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

In preliminary action, Moore earned the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race by winning the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Martin in the Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1, Bowden in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Heat 2, and Lyles in the Racing Electronics Heat 3.

Moore took the lead at the start of the race followed by Martin, Bowden, Hanks and Lyles. The race was red flagged on lap three when Steven Howell of Byhalia, MS flipped in turn two. There was then a ten minute delay for fence repair.

After the restart, Moore, Martin, Bowden, Hanks and Lyles continued to run in the top five spots until lap 26 when Ayden Gatewood of Caruthersville, MO spun on the backstretch to bring out the caution flag. In the four lap dash to the finish, Lyles got by Hanks for the fourth spot on the restart.

The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters will be on Wednesday, July 3 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS, and on Thursday, July 4 at Clayhill Motorsports Park in Atwood, TN. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 6/29/24:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 3 Howard Moore, Memphis, TN (1); 2. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (2); 3. 4x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (4); 4. 17 Alex Lyles, Arlington, TN (3); 5. 84 Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (6); 6. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (8); 7. 9jr Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (10); 8. 55 Zach Pringle, Benton, AR (13); 9. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (5); 10. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (11); 11. 91a Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN (7); 12. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (15); 13. 37 Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO (9); 14. 91 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (20); 15. 17b Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (19); 16. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR (12); 17. 21 Spencer Meredith, Hernando, MS (17); 18. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (14); 19. 16s Steven Howell, Byhalia, MS (16); 20. 61 Cody Howard, Byhalia, MS (18); 21. 51x Cody Hays, Wynne, AR DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Moore; 2. Martin; 3. Lyles; 4. Bowden; 5. Wray; 6. Hanks.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Martin; 2. Moore; 3. Gatewood; 4. Hagar; 5. D. Howard; 6. Howell; 7. Hays DNS.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Bowden; 2. Hanks; 3. Ainsworth; 4. R. Howard; 5. Pringle; 6. Meredith; 7. Ch. Howard.

RACING ELECTRONICS HEAT 3: 1. Lyles; 2. Wray; 3. Gray; 4. Skinner; 5. Willingham; 6. Co. Howard; 7. Taylor.