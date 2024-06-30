Rain postpones Night 2 of Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 29, 2024) – A heavy downpour immediately after qualifying with a strong thunderstorm soon following forced postponement of Saturday night’s Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Kubota High Limit Racing and Lucas Oil Speedway officials are searching for a viable makeup date later in the season. Follow the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page and the Kubota High Limit Racing Facebook page for updates in the near future.

Tickets will be good for the makeup date or equal value of any other event on the Lucas Oil Speedway schedule. Pit pass armbands are good for any event of equal value for 12 months.