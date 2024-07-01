Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek Kicks Off Wednesday

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | Each season, one of the most anticipated events on the Empire Super Sprints schedule is the CNY Speedweek. Consisting of five nights of action in a row at five different tracks, it is one of the most grueling yet rewarding weeks of the season for 360 sprint car drivers in the northeast.

This year’s version will kick off on Wednesday, July 3 at the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY. Just minutes from the Canadian border, the 4/10-mile oval is the traditional CNY Speedweek kick-off venue. Last year, Jordan Poirier sat in victory lane to start the week.

The following night, Thursday July 4, the tour will head south to the Utica-Rome Speedway. While this is the first trip of the season to Utica-Rome, three ESS events were at the track last year. In 2023, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin and Matt Farnham all found victory lane at the Vernon, NY facility.

Friday night, July 5, will see the second for three scheduled ESS events in 2024 at the Brewerton Speedway in Brewerton, NY. Earlier this season, it was Danny Varin who sat in victory lane. After the action on Friday evening, drivers and crews can look forward to the annual pit party.

One night later, the stars and cars of the Empire Super Sprints will head just a few minutes up the road to the Fulton Speedway for night number four on the week, on Saturday July 6. Two ESS events have already been completed at Fulton in 2024, with Jason Barney picking up the season opener on April 26, and the Memorial Day weekend event on May 25th falling to rain.

Rounding out the week will be the first of two stops in 2024 at the Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY. Local modified ace Larry Wight has been tough to beat in a sprint car at the 3/8-mile venue in recent years, having picked up the two most recent A-Mains held in 2022 and 2023.

Each event on the CNY Speedweek calendar will see a boosted purse, with the winner earning a cool $2,500. Special CNY Speedweek merchandise will be available to purchase at the ESS apparel trailer in limited supply at each track throughout the week. Additional information for each night, including admission prices and an order of events, can be found on each track’s website/social media pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Wednesday, July 3 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 4 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 5 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 6 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Sunday, July 7 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)