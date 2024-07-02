Racing Returns to Huset’s Speedway This Sunday for Metro Construction Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 1, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway management has been working diligently to repair the facility since the water receded from the recent flooding that hammered the region.

Racing has been given the green light to return this Sunday for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

The MSTS 410 Sprint Cars joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars for the first time this season after the scheduled season opener rained out. Kaleb Johnson leads the championship standings at Huset’s Speedway by 37 points over Justin Henderson with Tim Estenson ranking third – 53 points behind Johnson.

Mark Dobmeier is the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars points leader by two points over Estenson with Ryan Bickett (six points behind Dobmeier) rounding out the podium.

J.J. Zebell holds a six-point advantage over defending track champion Zach Olivier in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings with Tim Dann seven points out of the top spot.

Tyler Rabenberg is three points ahead of Koby Werkmeister with Brady Donnohue and Jacob Peterson both 12 points behind the leader in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets for all remaining Huset’s Speedway events this season be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.