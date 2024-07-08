Dietrich Wins PA Speedweek Finale; Macri Wins Point Title

SELINSGROVE, PA (July 7, 2024) — Danny Dietrich won the final event of the 2024 edition of Pennsylvania Speedweek Sunday night at Selisngrove Speedway. Anthony Macri, Tory Wagaman Jr, Justin Whittall, and Devon Borden rounded out the top five.

Macri’s second place finish secured himself the overall Pennsylvania Speedweek point title for the second year in a row.

PA Speedweek

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 39M-Anthony Macri

3. 27-Troy Wagaman

4. 67-Justin Whittall

5. 23-Devon Borden

6. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

7. 12-Blaine Heimbach

8. 39-Kody Hartlaub

9. 11-T.J. Stutts

10. 75-Cameron Smith

11. 5b-Spencer Bayston

12. 33W-Michael Walter II

13. 17b-Steve Buckwalter

14. 33h-Derek Hauke

15. 53-Jessie Attard

16. 7-Drew Young

17. 35B-Austin Bishop

18. 55s-Chris Smith

19. 35-Jake Karklin

20. 95-Garrett Bard