Dietrich Wins PA Speedweek Finale; Macri Wins Point Title

SELINSGROVE, PA (July 7, 2024) — Danny Dietrich won the final event of the 2024 edition of Pennsylvania Speedweek Sunday night at Selisngrove Speedway. Anthony Macri, Tory Wagaman Jr, Justin Whittall, and Devon Borden rounded out the top five.
Macri’s second place finish secured himself the overall Pennsylvania Speedweek point title for the second year in a row.
PA Speedweek
Selinsgrove Speedway
Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 39M-Anthony Macri
3. 27-Troy Wagaman
4. 67-Justin Whittall
5. 23-Devon Borden
6. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
7. 12-Blaine Heimbach
8. 39-Kody Hartlaub
9. 11-T.J. Stutts
10. 75-Cameron Smith
11. 5b-Spencer Bayston
12. 33W-Michael Walter II
13. 17b-Steve Buckwalter
14. 33h-Derek Hauke
15. 53-Jessie Attard
16. 7-Drew Young
17. 35B-Austin Bishop
18. 55s-Chris Smith
19. 35-Jake Karklin
20. 95-Garrett Bard