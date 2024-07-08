Garet Williamson wins first of season at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 7, 2024) – Garet Williamson, Brady Donnohue and J.J. Zebell each maneuvered to their first feature victory of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Metro Construction Night.

The three new winners now make 20 different winners in 22 main events at the high-banked track this season.

Williamson led the final 11 laps of the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event, which saw a green-white-checkered finish as Williamson was in turn four on the final scheduled lap when the caution came out.

“The car was phenomenal,” he said after pulling away to a comfortable triumph following the late restart. “That was a blast to drive. Tonight we put a whole night together. We were really great. When everything clicks, it’s really nice.”

Justin Henderson paced the field for the first dozen laps before Kerry Madsen powered from third into the lead on the bottom of turns one and two on Lap 13. On the ensuing lap, Madsen narrowly made contact with a sideways car he was attempting to lap, spinning out in turns one and two. That gave the top spot back to Henderson, who led for the next lap before Williamson drove around him in turns three and four.

Despite thick traffic and a late-race restart, Williamson was efficient to score his second career victory at the track. He became the division’s seventh different winner in seven weekly races this season.

“The track was phenomenal,” he said. “It opened up really nice. I love racing here. It’s really fun. We’ve been struggling so this one is really big. It’s so hard to win a race; it doesn’t matter where you go.”

Chase Randall finished with a runner-up result for the third time at the track this season.

“It was a great night, all in all,” he said. “We had a strong car.”

Mark Dobmeier recorded his first podium finish of the season at Huset’s Speedway with a third-place outing.

“It was a nice, solid night for us,” he said. “I think I had a car that could have won the feature. We’ve been tweaking on it all year and kinda all last year as well. We’re going in the right direction.”

Henderson placed fourth and Tim Estenson tied a career-best result at Huset’s Speedway with a fifth-place finish.

Madsen and Henderson each set quick time in their group’s qualifying session to open the night. The heat races were won by points leader Kaleb Johnson, Estenson, Dobmeier and Randall. Scott Winters was the B Main winner.

Donnohue used the top of the track to take the lead near the midpoint of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event to garner his first career triumph at the track. He is the seventh different division victor this year.

“I didn’t really expect to win my first year out,” he said. “That turned out to be a really good track. It slicked off nice and was awesome.”

Taylor Forbes led early and focused on the bottom lane before multiple drivers began using the top of the track to move forward. Donnohue, who started seventh, pounced shortly after a red flag on Lap 5 with Brandon Bosma and Shayle Bade making waves on the outside line as well. The final caution occurred on Lap 16 when Bosma spun after he and Bade made contact entering turn one.

Bade finished with a charge from 10 th to second place. Cole Vanderheiden maneuvered from 13 th to third. Trefer Waller was fourth and Koby Werkmeister rallied from 18 th to fifth.

Waller, Bayley Ballenger, Bade and Jay Masur picked up heat race wins. The B Mains were won by Jacob Peterson and Werkmeister.

Zebell hustled from 13 th to capture his eighth career Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“That’s what I’ve worked on this year is being patient,” he said. “I just weaved my way through and had a couple of good luck (moments).”

Kinzer Glanzer led the first six laps before he and second-running Tracy Halouska connected and came to a stop in turns one and two. Garet Deboer inherited the top spot and held the point for a trio of laps before he spun entering turn one on a restart on Lap 10. Zebell moved into the lead and held off 11th-starting Matt Steuerwald to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Cory Yeigh rallied from 12 th to third with John Hoing advancing from 16 th to fourth. Mike Chaney rounded out the top five.

Billy Prouty, Halouska and Brett Martin were the heat race winners.

The next race at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for Huset’s Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

METRO CONSTRUCTION NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 7, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars/MSTS 410 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 2. 2KS-Chase Randall (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell (11); 8. 45-Landon Brooks (8); 9. 14H-Scott Winters (21); 10. 95-Tyler Drueke (19); 11. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 12. 11M-Brendan Mullen (23); 13. 09-Matt Juhl (24); 14. 22-Riley Goodno (20); 15. 3J-Dusty Zomer (13); 16. 8-Jacob Hughes (10); 17. 83JR-Sam Henderson (15); 18. 44-Chris Martin (16); 19. 55-Kerry Madsen (6); 20. 4-Cameron Martin (12); 21. 74N-Luke Nellis (22); 22. 64-Andy Pake (18); 23. 96-Blaine Stegenga (14); 24. (DNF) 10-Scott Bogucki (17).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 14H-Scott Winters (1); 2. 74N-Luke Nellis (2); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 7. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (5); 8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (10); 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray (11); 10. 8X-Micah Slendy (13); 11. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (4); 12. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (12); 13. (DNS) J2-John Carney II; 14. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 10-Scott Bogucki (5); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (2); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 7. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (8); 8. J2-John Carney II (7); 9. 8X-Micah Slendy (9).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 3. 4-Cameron Martin (2); 4. 95-Tyler Drueke (5); 5. 14H-Scott Winters (6); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer (4); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (2); 4. 64-Andy Pake (5); 5. 44-Chris Martin (1); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus (8); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 8. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 9. (DNF) 78-Bill Wagner (9).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Chase Randall (2); 2. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 3. 45-Landon Brooks (4); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 8. 9-Dominic Dobesh (8).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.682 (17); 2. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.686 (11); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.792 (1); 4. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.792 (15); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:10.794 (3); 6. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:10.895 (5); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:10.951 (8); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:10.962 (2); 9. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:10.997 (4); 10. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.019 (10); 11. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.027 (6); 12. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.047 (9); 13. J2-John Carney II, 00:11.109 (13); 14. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.228 (12); 15. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.507 (14); 16. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.964 (7); 17. 8X-Micah Slendy, 00:11.975 (16).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.784 (3); 2. 45-Landon Brooks, 00:10.934 (9); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.056 (15); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.086 (5); 5. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.135 (11); 6. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:11.202 (4); 7. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.202 (2); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.214 (7); 9. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.230 (12); 10. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.235 (14); 11. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.308 (16); 12. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.317 (8); 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.407 (1); 14. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.433 (13); 15. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.555 (17); 16. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.624 (10); 17. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:12.588 (6).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (13); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (11); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (12); 4. 55-John Hoing (16); 5. 12-Mike Chaney (9); 6. 40-Tim Dann (10); 7. 71-Zach Olivier (17); 8. 1X-Aaron Foote (3); 9. 98-Dan Jensen (15); 10. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (1); 11. 3M-Brett Martin (8); 12. 99-Ryan DeBoer (18); 13. 21-Ron Howe (14); 14. 9-Kyle DeBoer (6); 15. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 16. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 17. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (7); 18. (DNS) 51-Billy Prouty; 19. (DNS) 83-Nick Janssen.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Billy Prouty (2); 2. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (1); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 4. 40-Tim Dann (5); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 6. 55-John Hoing (4); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (1); 2. 33-Garet Deboer (2); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 5. 21-Ron Howe (5); 6. 71-Zach Olivier (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Brett Martin (3); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 3. 1X-Aaron Foote (1); 4. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (5); 6. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen (4).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (7); 2. 03-Shayle Bade (10); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (13); 4. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (18); 6. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (9); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (12); 8. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (2); 9. X-Dylan Waxdahl (16); 10. 48F-Taylor Forbes (1); 11. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (4); 12. 80P-Jacob Peterson (17); 13. 12L-John Lambertz (19); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 15. 23-Brandon Bosma (11); 16. 4D-Logan Domagala (20); 17. 14-Nick Barger (15); 18. 48-Cole Olson (14); 19. 62J-Jay Masur (3); 20. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 3. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (6); 4. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 5. 88-Nate Thelen (5); 6. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (8); 7. (DNF) 35X-Jeff Lackey (7); 8. (DNS) 55R-Ryan Serrao; 9. (DNS) 7L-Jesse Lindberg.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2); 2. 4D-Logan Domagala (1); 3. 28-Nicholas Winter (4); 4. 05-Brandon Allen (3); 5. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 6. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (7); 7. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (5); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (9); 9. (DNS) 11X-Logan Kafka.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trefer Waller (4); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 3. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (3); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 6. 18-Corbin Erickson (5); 7. 88-Nate Thelen (1); 8. 35X-Jeff Lackey (9); 9. (DQ) 18D-Dalton Domagala (2).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (8); 4. 48-Cole Olson (3); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 6. 55R-Ryan Serrao (1); 7. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (6); 8. (DNS) 7L-Jesse Lindberg.

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 3. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (2); 4. 14-Nick Barger (7); 5. 4D-Logan Domagala (4); 6. 05-Brandon Allen (8); 7. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (1); 8. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (3); 9. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (9).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 2. 48F-Taylor Forbes (1); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (5); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 6. 28-Nicholas Winter (3); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 8. (DNF) 11X-Logan Kafka (8).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26); Ryan Timms – 1 (June 16); and Garet Williamson – 1 (July 7)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

