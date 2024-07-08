Outlaws Tune Up Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will compete in a World of Outlaws Tune Up race coming up on Friday night, July 12 at 7:30 pm.

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will also be on the program.

The 410 sprints will use the event to ready themselves for the two-day C & D Rigging World of Outlaws Summer Nationals slated at Williams Grove on July 26 and 27.

The race will also be another event in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

Danny Dietrich is the current Diamond Series point leader.

An outlaws format will be used to set the sprint car feature lineup on Friday to include time trials and a dash with $6,000 posted for the feature winner out of a total purse worth $24,000.

The fastest driver in qualifying time trials will earn the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award, courtesy of Fast Tees Screenprinting.

Now at the midpoint of the season, Freddie Rahmer is the current Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car point leader over Troy Wagaman Jr.

Each driver owns one Williams Grove win on the season and while Rahmer is going for this fourth oval title, a crown would be a first for Hanover’s Wagaman.

Adult general admission for the July 12 racing program is set at $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

