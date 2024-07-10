Jeff Abold Leads Every Lap, Holds Off Mike Bruce to Win Second Novelis Supermodified Twin 40

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2024) – Jeff Abold secured his second win of the season and his second consecutive victory at Oswego Speedway in the Burkes Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton Novelis Supermodified Twin 40’s this past weekend. This win marked his eighth career, tying him with notable drivers like Dave Paul, Bob Smith, Norm Mackereth and Ray Graham on the all-time win list.

Starting from the pole, Abold led the race from start to finish. Tim Snyder started alongside him for the 40-lap duel, and Abold quickly tried to run away and hide, but would later have to fend off multiple challenges throughout the race, particularly from Mike Bruce. Bruce, who started fourth, quickly moved up the ranks, driving around third starter Lou LeVea Sr. as well as Snyder to take second place in the opening lap.

The race saw an early yellow flag on lap 3 for Brian Osetek. On the restart, Bruce attempted to run the high side past Abold, running side by side for a full lap, but couldn’t complete the move. Abold and Bruce pulled away from the pack, leaving Tyler Thompson, Otto Sitterly, and Michael Barnes to battle for the remaining top spots as Snyder fell out of the top five early on.

Heavy lapped traffic added to the race’s intensity, especially around the halfway point. Despite the challenges, Abold maintained his lead, with Bruce closely trailing. At the halfway mark, the top six were Abold, Bruce, Thompson, Sitterly, Barnes, and first Twin winner Dave Shullick Jr., who had impressively moved up from twelfth place.

With less than 10 laps remaining, Abold had a close call navigating through lapped traffic, allowing Bruce to close in. Bruce made a final attempt to get by him with five laps to go but couldn’t get past the slower car and Abold. In the end, Abold held off Bruce to secure the win, with Sitterly capitalizing on Thompson in traffic to take third place.

The final top ten were Abold, Bruce, Sitterly, Thompson, Barnes, Shullick, Brandon Bellinger, Dave Danzer, Logan Rayvals, and Lou LeVea Jr.

In victory lane, a relieved Abold commented, “Mike Bruce was on my tail a few weeks ago too, and I had to come from a little bit deeper, so I was more pumped last time, but a win is a win. This place is so hard to win at right now. Mike put up a hell of a fight on the restart and the initial start, but I just had enough traction to get it done. I have to give a big thank you to my wife, the GOAT Aimee Abold, for pulling number 1 for me tonight. That was the key to winning. We did everything we could to screw up the car. I want to thank my sponsors Valvoline, CNY Auto Spa – my cousin William Abold and my uncle Danny run a great business in Brewerton, so I really appreciate them coming on board with me tonight, LaGraf’s Pub & Grill, A&P Automotive, D&D Fabrication, Magic Wand Construction, and the whole crew. I just want to give a big thanks to everybody.”

Oswego Speedway is off this week for the Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway in Michigan, but will be back for a huge 2-day spectacle next Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. The event will feature the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds Winged Challenge on Friday and Autograph Night for the Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Supers on Saturday, all presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego, NBT Bank, Compass Federal Credit Union, and Rock Stream Retreat. A 2-day GA ticket is available for $45.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Novelis Supermodified Twin 40 #1

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (40-laps): 1. 05 JEFF ABOLD, 2. 22 Mike Bruce, 3. 7 Otto Sitterly, 4. 98T Tyler Thompson, 5. 68 Michael Barnes, 6. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 8. 52 Dave Danzer, 9. 94 Logan Rayvals, 10. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 11. 54 Camden Proud, 12. 55 ® Mike Netishen, 13. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 14. 90 Jack Patrick, 15. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 16. 75 Brian Osetek, 17. 99 Jerry Curran, 18. 0 Tim Snyder, 19. 72JR ® Junior Farrelly, 20. 20 ® Nick Snyder

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 98T Tyler Thompson, 2. 22 Mike Bruce, 3. 0 Tim Snyder, 4. 75 Brian Osetek, 5. 72JR ® Junior Farrelly, 6. 01 Dan Connors Jr.

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 2. 54 Camden Proud, 3. 7 Otto Sitterly, 4. 05 Jeff Abold, 5. 90 Jack Patrick, 6. 20 ® Nick Snyder

Heat 3 (12-laps): 1. 52 Dave Danzer, 2. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 94 Logan Rayvals, 4. 68 Michael Barnes, 5. 99 Jerry Curran, 6. 55 ® Mike Netishen, 7. 66 Lou LeVea Sr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #94 Logan Rayvals

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #83 Lou LeVea Jr.