THUNDER ON THE GRAND TO GENERATE THRILLING SPRINT CAR TURF WAR

By Adam Ross

July 9, 2024, OHSWEKEN, ON – The best sprint car racers in North America converge at Ohsweken Speedway for Thunder on the Grand this Thursday and Friday night. Racers representing multiple sanctioning bodies and territories roll into Six Nations with $15,000 up for grabs.

“We haven’t seen this level of interest internationally since before the pandemic,” said Speedway General Manager Clinton Geofrey. “Some of the biggest names in our sport are headed our way, and our fans are the real winners.”

A typical Ohsweken Speedway sprint car race features competitors from Ontario, Six Nations, and maybe one or two from New York. With big money on the line this week drivers are expected from Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Quebec to challenge the already-tough contingent of speedway regulars.

“Our regular racers can compete with anyone,” said Geoffrey. “Some of our invaders haven’t been here for five years or more. They will be surprised at how competitive our field has become.”

Scotland, Ontario’s, Dylan Westbrook has a bullseye squarely on his back. The winningest driver in speedway history is nearly undefeated in 2024 winning every main event except one at the lightning fast 1/3 mile oval. Last year’s dominator Mike Bowman of St. Catharines, Ontario, hopes slick track conditions will sway the advantage in his direction for two nights of action.

The Turner brothers Cory and Ryan have victory in mind with two nights of opportunity. The Tilsonburg and Dunnville residents respectively always show up prepared to battle for victory.

With upwards of 20 drivers expected from Ontario the other regions are equally well represented with talent.

Six Nations racers Glenn Styres and Aaron Turkey hope to keep the hardware close to home this week, and regardless of how many racers come from Quebec there’s one in particular who strikes fear into the competition.

Jordan Poirier has more wins in Ontario over the last five years than just about anybody, and he is entered for competition both Thursday and Friday.

More nostalgic Ohsweken Speedway fans will be quite familiar with names coming from the west. Michigan sprint car veterans Dustin Daggett and Gregg Dalman have past success at the Big O. They’ll be joined by Brad Lamberson, Eli Lakin and Ryan Ruhl. Ohio is home to the ultra competitive Max Stambaugh, and Phil Gressman, Kelsey Ivy and Canadian transplant Ryan Coniam will all venture around Lake Erie from the Buckeye State to chase racing glory.

The last batch of traveling racers represent the Empire Super Sprints from New York State. One of the longest tenured sprint car racing organizations in North America features talent like Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Matt Tanner, Jordan Thomas, Danny Varin, Billy VanInwegen and more.

Just qualifying for these events will be difficult, and all of the action starts at 7:30 pm both Thursday, July 11th, and Friday, July 12th. Be sure to come out early and enjoy some of the entertainment planned for both days.

For information on camping packages, or for ticket information visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com.