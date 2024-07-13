Kalib Henry earns 2nd 410 Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

Saturday, July 13, 2024-FREMONT, Ohio – There’s just something about Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction that brings out the best in sprint car drivers from California. A few years ago California driver Buddy Kofoid claimed the track championship and recently brothers Cole and Caron Macedo scored victories at “The Track That Action Built.” That California connection continued Saturday, July 13 on Crown Battery Night as Kalib Henry from Sacramento, California scored his second 410 sprint win of the season at Fremont.

DJ Foos led the first six laps of the 30 lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main until defending track champion Cap Henry drove into the top spot. Meanwhile sixth start Kalib Henry took second on lap eight and started to reel in Cap Henry, driving into the lead on lap 13 just as the caution flew. On the restart Cap Henry regained the top spot but at the half-way point Kalib Henry retook the lead. Cap Henry stayed right on Kalib Henry’s rear bumper until suffering mechanical issues with five laps to go. Trey Jacobs, who ran in the top five the entire race, closed in the final few laps but Henry powered to the win. Jacobs, Zeth Sabo, TJ Michael and Cale Thomas rounded out the top five.

Kalib Henry’s win pads his division point lead at Fremont while Thomas’ 10th consecutive top 10 finish increases his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

“Really can’t thank the Muth family enough for giving me this awesome opportunity. Kevin busts his ass and we got Connor here this week giving us a hand and taking a little bit of a load of me tonight. I kind of had a feeling tonight we were going to be good from the git…I guess when you have that feeling good things come true,” said Henry beside his Running Boxer Farms, Harris Distributing Company, Valvoline, K1, Berryman Racing Shocks, Chalkstix backed #101.

Kasey Ziebold led the first 11 laps of the 25-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main before third starter Dustin Stroup drove to the point. Following a caution on lap 14, six starter Jamie Miller moved into second and the battle for the lead was on. Stroup and Miller ran side by side lap after lap until a caution with four laps remaining. When the green flew that battle between Stroup and Miller continued right to the very end. Stroup earned his second straight win, the 11th of his career at the track, with Miller, Ziebold, Brenden Torok and Chad Wilson rounding out the top five.

Stroup gained a few points on Miller in the battle for the title of the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I don’t like to win like that….that was too close for me. I could hear him (Miller) ripping it on the top. Me and Jamie are good buddies…that was a good hard race. I felt real good off the bottom but the crew guys were telling me to go to the top but I didn’t want to go there. I took the lead where we were running the car just felt good. I have to thank Jamie and Renee for letting me drive this car, my mom and dad, my girlfriend Katie and my daughter, Tracey and all the sponsors,” said Stroup beside his Sulfur Town Pub, BSE Welding, Meru Safety, Velocity Print, The Pizza House, Sunrise Designs, Momma Dukes from Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, GCE LLC, Handy Grafix, Mitten Painting, Myers Racing Engines, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Eye Candy Custom Cycles, DJ Johnson & Family, GWH, Advance Auto Parts, BRS, J&J Auto backed #12x.

After Jamie Miller lead the opening lap of the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A0main, fifth starter Shawn Valenti took the lead but Miller and he raced side by side over the next five laps. Following a spat of cautions, Valenti pulled away slightly from Miller and drove to his fourth consecutive feature win. Miller earned his fourth second place finish of the year with Keith Sorg, Kent Brewer and Andy Keegan rounding out the top five. Valenti, a four time truck track champion, now has 78 career wins at Fremont, putting him just two behind all-time feature winner Paul Weaver.

“I could get used to this winning stuff again. I kind of stuck on the top there too long last week and learned my lesson. Awesome truck once again from my guys, Nick, Noah, Jeff Babcock, Squirrel…it’s pretty amazing,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 27 for Ladies Night featuring the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

About Crown Battery – www.crownbattery.com

Located on Majestic Drive in Fremont, Ohio, Crown Battery’s operating principle – “The Power Behind the Performance” – represents Crown Battery’s commitment to providing power to millions of people around the world – power that makes life easier, and raises standards of living, health and safety for the communities we serve. These values have driven Crown Battery for over 80 years and will continue to represent our strategy for long-term growth and sustainability.

Crown Battery has 14 sales and distribution offices throughout North America, 615 employees and a network of authorized business partners, distributors and dealers throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asian-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Wherever industries need to start working, they turn to the dependable power of Crown Batteries. That’s why you will find Crown Batteries in heavy-duty equipment on and off highways all over the world.

Around the world Crown Batteries are powering the railroad industry, underground mining equipment, steel mills, renewable energy installations, recreational marine and automotive industries, aerial access equipment and more. Whether it’s floor care equipment at work in New York City or Tokyo, or an electric truck lift operating in Flint, Michigan, Crown Batteries can be found getting the work done right.

Fremont Speedway

Crown Battery Night

Saturday, July 13, 2024

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 2. 9J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 5. 23-Cale Thomas[3]; 6. 4S-Tyler Street[7]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner[15]; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[18]; 13. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[12]; 14. 17S-Tylar Rankin[16]; 15. 14-Sean Rayhall[13]; 16. 26W-Cody White[17]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[19]; 18. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 19. 2+-Brian Smith[20]; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]; 2. 17S-Tylar Rankin[8]; 3. 26W-Cody White[2]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[4]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 7. 12-Luke Griffith[11]; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[13]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]; 10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[6]; 11. 9-Lance Heinberger[10]; 12. (DNS) 13G-Van Gurley Jr; 13. (DNS) 75-Jerry Dahms

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Tyler Street[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[2]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 8. 17S-Tylar Rankin[9]; 9. (DNS) 38-Leyton Wagner

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 3. 9J-Trey Jacobs[2]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 6. 26W-Cody White[5]; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[9]; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]; 9. 12-Luke Griffith[7]; 10. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[4]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 4. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 7. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 8. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 9. (DNS) 75-Jerry Dahms

Qualifying 1 (1 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.632[4]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.662[19]; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.753[9]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.769[18]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.818[2]; 6. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:12.869[11]; 7. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:12.891[14]; 8. 9J-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.940[17]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.960[29]; 10. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:13.039[16]; 11. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.052[13]; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.091[22]; 13. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:13.106[26]; 14. 26W-Cody White, 00:13.113[6]; 15. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.167[28]; 16. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.181[23]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.330[10]; 18. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.352[12]; 19. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.375[5]; 20. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.385[3]; 21. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.470[8]; 22. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.473[7]; 23. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.534[24]; 24. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.540[15]; 25. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.980[20]; 26. 13-Jeremy Duposki, 00:14.170[27]; 27. 13G-Van Gurley Jr, 00:15.190[1]; 28. (DNS) 17S-Tylar Rankin; 29. (DNS) 98-Robert Robenalt

Australian Pursuit (8 Laps): 1. 9J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[2]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 8. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]; 9. 16-DJ Foos[6]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 4. 2-Brendan Torok[1]; 5. 39M-DJ Foos[4]; 6. 6W-Chad Wilson[5]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[15]; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[17]; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]; 10. 3X-Blayne Keckler[9]; 11. 9R-Logan Riehl[12]; 12. 78-Austin Black[13]; 13. 28-Shawn Valenti[11]; 14. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[10]; 15. 4X-Logan Mongeau[14]; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[20]; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers[18]; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[16]; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson[19]; 20. 19R-Steve Rando[7]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 4. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[3]; 5. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[6]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8]; 9. (DNF) 52-Chris Smith[4]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 26S-Lee Sommers[2]; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[4]; 3. 18R-Brian Razum[7]; 4. 11-Brayden Harrison[3]; 5. 1S-James Saam[5]; 6. 8K-Zack Kramer[1]; 7. 44-Jason Young[6]; 8. (DNS) 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 2-Brendan Torok[4]; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3]; 4. 78-Austin Black[1]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[8]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 6W-Chad Wilson[3]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6]; 6. 52-Chris Smith[5]; 7. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3]; 4. 4X-Logan Mongeau[1]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 7. 44-Jason Young[8]; 8. 18R-Brian Razum[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 2. 39M-DJ Foos[4]; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 6. 1S-James Saam[8]; 7. 8K-Zack Kramer[3]; 8. (DNS) 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:13.414[6]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.778[5]; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.854[12]; 4. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:13.888[14]; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.929[4]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.957[16]; 7. 78-Austin Black, 00:13.961[8]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.004[10]; 9. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.010[3]; 10. 52-Chris Smith, 00:14.020[9]; 11. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:14.100[15]; 12. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.147[13]; 13. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.205[11]; 14. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.237[1]; 15. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:14.645[7]; 16. 11TS-Tate Schiets, 00:14.654[17]; 17. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:14.994[2]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.489[3]; 2. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:13.733[10]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.945[14]; 4. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:13.972[16]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.979[2]; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.998[12]; 7. 4X-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.049[11]; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.118[6]; 9. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.155[4]; 10. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson, 00:14.170[9]; 11. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.273[1]; 12. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.473[13]; 13. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:14.521[15]; 14. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.764[7]; 15. 44-Jason Young, 00:15.212[5]; 16. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.327[8]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[3]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8]; 5. X-Andy Keegan[6]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[17]; 7. 99H-Art Howey Jr[16]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 9. 28-Cody Laird[13]; 10. 34-Todd Warnick[12]; 11. 7X-Dana Frey[15]; 12. 20-Caleb Shearn[19]; 13. 00-Robbie Bohrer[20]; 14. P51-Dave Golembiewski[9]; 15. 32H-Dan Hennig[10]; 16. 32-Kevin Phillips[11]; 17. 35-Ron Miller[14]; 18. 95-Steve Miller[7]; 19. 51-Dave Bankey[18]; 20. (DNF) 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 99H-Art Howey Jr[2]; 2. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 3. 51-Dave Bankey[3]; 4. 20-Caleb Shearn[5]; 5. 00-Robbie Bohrer[4]; 6. 8S-Brandon Stukey[11]; 7. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[8]; 8. 7XP-Cyle Poole[9]; 9. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 10. (DNF) 3B-Kaydin Bailey[10]; 11. (DNS) 19H-Adam Heminger

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Keith Sorg[2]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[5]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1]; 4. 32H-Dan Hennig[4]; 5. 28-Cody Laird[7]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[8]; 7. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 8. 7XP-Cyle Poole[9]; 9. 9-Curt Inks[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. X-Andy Keegan[2]; 3. P51-Dave Golembiewski[9]; 4. 32-Kevin Phillips[5]; 5. 35-Ron Miller[1]; 6. 00-Robbie Bohrer[6]; 7. 19H-Adam Heminger[7]; 8. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8]; 9. 99H-Art Howey Jr[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[2]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[5]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]; 7. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[6]; 8. 8S-Brandon Stukey[7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.432[22]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.582[17]; 3. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.613[8]; 4. 9-Curt Inks, 00:17.667[18]; 5. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:17.689[24]; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.743[19]; 7. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.819[1]; 8. X-Andy Keegan, 00:17.899[15]; 9. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.923[23]; 10. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.941[16]; 11. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.021[14]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.144[10]; 13. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:18.255[2]; 14. 32-Kevin Phillips, 00:18.407[7]; 15. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:18.533[21]; 16. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:18.641[11]; 17. 00-Robbie Bohrer, 00:18.681[13]; 18. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.699[9]; 19. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.912[20]; 20. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:19.015[12]; 21. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:19.253[26]; 22. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.253[25]; 23. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:19.358[4]; 24. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:19.471[6]; 25. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.733[5]; 26. (DNS) P51-Dave Golembiewski