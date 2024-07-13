Tyler Thompson Wins ASCS Frontier Region Feature at Gallatin Speedway

BELGRADE, MT (July 12, 2024) — Tyler Thompson won the ASCS Frontier Region feature Friday night at Gallatin Speedway. Kelly Miller, Rich Bailey, Phil Dietz, and Bryan Brown rounded out the top five.
ASCS Frontier Region
Gallatin Speedway
Belgrade, Montana
Friday, July 12, 2024
Saldana Race Products Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 38B-Bryan Brown[2]
2. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]
3. 72-Phil Dietz[3]
4. 24M-Ian Myers[4]
5. 35M-Cody Masse[1]
Rod End Supply Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 01-Rich Bailey[2]
2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[1]
3. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]
4. 28-Joe Perry[4]
5. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[1]
2. 2JR-Kelly Miller[2]
3. 01-Rich Bailey[4]
4. 72-Phil Dietz[6]
5. 38B-Bryan Brown[3]
6. 37-Trever Kirkland[9]
7. 28-Joe Perry[8]
8. 35M-Cody Masse[10]
9. 24M-Ian Myers[5]
10. 9K-Kory Wermling[7]