Feature Winners: July 13, 2024

Updated 07/14/2024 at 2:45 p.m.
|67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|Blake Hahn
|ABC Raceway
|Ashland, WI
|UMSS High Rollers Series
|Cam Schafer
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Gene Nolen Classic
|Bobby Santos III
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|Dameron Taylor
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trevor Serbus
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Kenny Edkin
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eddie Gallagher
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|International Super Modified Association
|International Super Modified Association
|Mike McVetta
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Brian Spencer
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Josh Verne Jr.
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Trey Schmidt
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Blake Edwards
|Coles County Speedway
|Matoon, IL
|Midwest Auto Racing Association
|R.J. Corson
|Dixie Speedway
|Woodstock, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Kyle Amerson
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Cole Vanderheiden
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Rich Bailey
|Elk City Motorsports Park
|Elk City, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Whit Gastineau
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kasey Burch
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Dustin Stroup
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Kalib Henry
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Rained Out
|Harris Speedway
|Rutherfordton, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Tyler Lewis
|Hummingbird Speedway
|Reynoldsville, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|John Mollick
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lee Goos Jr.
|Jamestown Speedway
|Jamestown, ND
|Red River Sprint Series
|Andy Pake
|Jefferson County Speedway
|Fairbury, NE
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Midwest Midget Championship
|Ryan Timms
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Ryan Navratil
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Aaron Reutzel
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Austin McCarl
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lance Dussett
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Kayla Roell
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Jordan Welch
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Harley Burns
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Frankie Herr
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Aaron Bollinger
|North Florida Speedway
|Lake City, FL
|Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Danny Jones
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Next Gen Nationals
|Chris Harrison
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Next Gen Nationals
|Cameron Jaenke
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Howard Kaeding Classic
|Justin Sanders
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Howard Kaeding Classic
|Bryant Bell
|Paducah International Raceway
|Paducaha, KY
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Rained Out
|Paducah International Raceway
|Paducaha, KY
|POWRi WAR Sprint League
|Rained Out
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Hunter Schuerenberg
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Craig Perigo
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Tommy Malcolm
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mark Smith
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Jacob Tuttle
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Tony Gomes
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Rained Out
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Logan Wagner
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|High Limit Sprint Car Series / Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Dean Knittle Memorial
|Rico Abreu
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Keith Ainsworth
|Rolling Plains Motor Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Wheat Shocker Nationals
|Jake Martens
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Justin Fifield
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Wayde Heckford
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|Aaron Willison
|Seekonk Speedway
|Seekonk, MA
|NEMA Lites
|Boston Louie Memorial
|Chase Locke
|Seekonk Speedway
|Seekonk, MA
|NEMA Midgets
|Boston Louie Memorial
|Avery Stoehr
|Selisngrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Ken Duke
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Jared Peterson
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Colby Thornhill
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged Sportsman Sprints
|Levi Hillier
|South Texas Race Ranch
|Corpus Christi, TX
|ASCS Gulf South Region
|Rained Out
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|Merlin, ONT
|Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints
|Darren Dryden
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Rained Out
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|Inland Winged Sprints
|Thunder in the Valley
|Chloe Hudson
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|A.J.Fugitt
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Tristan Furseth
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|World of Outlaws
|Larry Hillerud Memorial
|Donny Schatz