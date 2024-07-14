Feature Winners: July 13, 2024

_Top Features, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Anderson Speedway, Arlington Raceway, ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series, ASCS Frontier Region, ASCS Gulf South Region, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints, Attica Fremont Championship Series, Bandit Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway, Benton Raceway Park, Bridgeport Speedway, Brockville Ontario Speedway, Carolina Sprint Tour, Creek County Speedway, Eagle Raceway, Elk City Motorsports Park, Farmington Empire Speedway, FAST 410 Sprint Car Series, Fremont Speedway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, High Limit Racing, I-90 Speedway, International Super Modified Association, Knoxville Raceway, Land of Legends Raceway, Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lincoln Park Speedway, Lincoln Speedway (PA), Midwest Auto Racing Association, Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), NEMA Lites, NEMA Midget Car Series, North Eastern Midget Association, Northline Speedway, Northwest Focus Midget Car Series, Northwest Sprint Tour, Ocean Speedway, Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, PA Sprint Series, Path Valley Speedway Park, Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, Placerville Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series, Red River Sprint Series, RPM Speedway (TX), RUSH Racing Series, Selinsgrove Speedway, Skagit Speedway, Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, Southern Ontario Sprints, Southern United Sprints, UMSS - Traditional Sprint Car Series, United Rebel Sprint Series, United Sprint Car Series, USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series, USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association, USAC National Sprint Car Series, Western Midget Racing, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws
Mike McVetta. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)
Mike McVetta. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)

Updated 07/14/2024 at 2:45 p.m.

67 Speedway Texarkana, AR ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series Blake Hahn
ABC Raceway Ashland, WI UMSS High Rollers Series Cam Schafer
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour Gene Nolen Classic Bobby Santos III
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midgets Dameron Taylor
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trevor Serbus
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Rained Out
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Kenny Edkin
Benton Speedway Benton, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eddie Gallagher
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI International Super Modified Association International Super Modified Association Mike McVetta
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Brian Spencer
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Josh Verne Jr.
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX Southern United Sprints Trey Schmidt
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Blake Edwards
Coles County Speedway Matoon, IL Midwest Auto Racing Association R.J. Corson
Dixie Speedway Woodstock, GA United Sprint Car Series Kyle Amerson
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Cole Vanderheiden
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT ASCS Frontier Region Rich Bailey
Elk City Motorsports Park Elk City, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Whit Gastineau
Farmington Empire Speedway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kasey Burch
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Dustin Stroup
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Kalib Henry
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Rained Out
Harris Speedway Rutherfordton, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Tyler Lewis
Hummingbird Speedway Reynoldsville, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series John Mollick
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lee Goos Jr.
Jamestown Speedway Jamestown, ND Red River Sprint Series Andy Pake
Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE USAC National Midget Car Series Midwest Midget Championship Ryan Timms
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Ryan Navratil
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Aaron Reutzel
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Austin McCarl
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lance Dussett
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Kayla Roell
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Jordan Welch
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Harley Burns
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Frankie Herr
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Aaron Bollinger
North Florida Speedway Lake City, FL Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Danny Jones
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Next Gen Nationals Chris Harrison
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Next Gen Nationals Cameron Jaenke
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Howard Kaeding Classic Justin Sanders
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Howard Kaeding Classic Bryant Bell
Paducah International Raceway Paducaha, KY POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Rained Out
Paducah International Raceway Paducaha, KY POWRi WAR Sprint League Rained Out
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Hunter Schuerenberg
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Craig Perigo
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Tommy Malcolm
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mark Smith
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Jacob Tuttle
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Tony Gomes
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rained Out
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Logan Wagner
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH High Limit Sprint Car Series / Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Dean Knittle Memorial Rico Abreu
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Keith Ainsworth
Rolling Plains Motor Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Wheat Shocker Nationals Jake Martens
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Justin Fifield
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Wayde Heckford
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprint Tour Aaron Willison
Seekonk Speedway Seekonk, MA NEMA Lites Boston Louie Memorial Chase Locke
Seekonk Speedway Seekonk, MA NEMA Midgets Boston Louie Memorial Avery Stoehr
Selisngrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Ken Duke
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Jared Peterson
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Colby Thornhill
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged Sportsman Sprints Levi Hillier
South Texas Race Ranch Corpus Christi, TX ASCS Gulf South Region Rained Out
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints Darren Dryden
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Rained Out
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA Inland Winged Sprints Thunder in the Valley Chloe Hudson
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series A.J.Fugitt
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Tristan Furseth
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws Larry Hillerud Memorial Donny Schatz