JUSTIN SANDERS SNARES $6,900 NARC PAYDAY AT HOWARD KAEDING CLASSIC

By Ben Deatherage

(7/13/24 -) Watsonville, California … Justin Sanders continues to impress on the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series campaign, taking home a big $6,900 check for winning the 14th Annual Howard Kaeding Classic at Ocean Speedway. The Monterey Bay, CA native solidified the lead after a spirited battle with Cole Macedo around the midway mark of the 30-lapper to secure his second career victory at the marquis event.

Macedo grabbed the initial lead when the green flag dropped in the lucrative headliner. The Tarlton & Son #21 Maxim pilot was the recipient of a claymaker in turn two by Sanders on the following circuit.

Sanders, aboard the Mittry Motorsports Farmers Brewing Company #2X KPC, was in the process of checking out before reaching lapped traffic on lap seven. Macedo took a swing at Sanders on the 10th circuit, but Sanders kept him in check and another caution waved shortly afterwards.

On the restart Macedo again got around Sanders in turn four to pace the field on lap 13, only for Sanders to return the favor the next time around.

Traffic became a factor again with a dozen circuits remaining until a late caution on lap 23 slowed the field one last time. Sanders took no prisoners the rest of the way to win by almost a second.

“We had a really good race car and were really good in the midpoint of the race,” commented Sanders in victory lane after his 19th career NARC main event. “I was sliding myself on exit, and I didn’t know when to stop doing that. I didn’t want to leave the top open for (Cole) to get a run on me going into turn three. It all worked out from us knowing when to move, how hard to push, and not making any mistakes with any lapped cars.”

Macedo finished a solid second. The podium was completed by 2005 NARC champion Sean Becker in the Bjork Construction #7B Maxim for car owner Don Bjork.

Howard Kaeding’s grandsons completed the balance of the top five finishers. 2017 NARC champion Bud Kaeding was fourth in the Kaeding Performance Center #29 Maxim, followed by two-time NARC title-winning Tim Kaeding in the Williams Motorsports #0 Maxim machine.

Chase Johnson and Shane Golobic were next to take the checkered, chased by Williams Roofing Hardcharger and semi-transfer Michael Faccinto who starting 22nd. ARP Quick Qualifier Kaleb Montgomery and Ryan Bernal rounded out the top ten.

The Heat winners were Sanders, Golobic, Johnson, and Becker.

2019 NARC champion D.J. Netto was victorious in the Starr Property Management B-Feature.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 2. 21-Cole Macedo [1]; 3. 7B-Sean Becker [4]; 4. 29-Bud Kaeding [3]; 5. 0-Tim Kaeding [13]; 6. 24-Chase Johnson [5]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic [8]; 8. X1-Michael Faccinto [22]; 9. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [7]; 10. 73-Ryan Bernal [12]; 11. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [14]; 12. 15-Nick Parker [6]; 13. 42X-Justyn Cox [17]; 14. 88A-Joey Ancona [11]; 15. 88N-DJ Netto [21]; 16. 121-Caeden Steele [10]; 17. 2K-Gauge Garcia [15]; 18. 10-Dominic Gorden [9]; 19. 26-Billy Aton [18]; 20. 12J-John Clark [19]; 21. 72W-Kurt Nelson [16]; 22. 25Z-Jason Chisum [20]; 23. 12-Jarrett Soares [23]; 24. 8-Jeremy Chisum [24]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Cole Macedo 1, 4; Justin Sanders 2-13, 15-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Michael Faccinto +14 (22nd to 8th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [1]; 2. 29-Bud Kaeding [4]; 3. 73-Ryan Bernal [2]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [5]; 5. 25Z-Jason Chisum [7]; 6. X1-Michael Faccinto [3]; 7. 3D-Caleb Debem [8]; 8. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [6]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic [1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele [2]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding [3]; 4. 15-Nick Parker [4]; 5. 12J-John Clark [5]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [7]; 7. 3M-Adam Kaeding [6]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 24-Chase Johnson [1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden [2]; 3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [4]; 4. 72W-Kurt Nelson [6]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [3]; 6. 88N-DJ Netto [5]; 7. 8-Jeremy Chisum [7]; 8. 34B-Glenn Bryan [8]

SYSTEM ONE PRO IGNITIONS HEAT FOUR (8 LAPS): 1. 7B-Sean Becker [2]; 2. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 3. 88A-Joey Ancona [1]; 4. 2K-Gauge Garcia [5]; 5. 26-Billy Aton [3]; 6. 12-Jarrett Soares [6]; 7. 31-Kyle Beilman [7]

STARR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT B-FEATURE (12 LAPS): 1.88N-D.J. Netto [2]; 2. X1-Michael Faccinto [1]; 3. 12-Jarrett Soares [4]; 4. 8-Jeremy Chisum [6]; 5. 3D-Caleb Debem [7]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [3]; 7. 3M-Adam Kaeding [5]; 8. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [9]; 9. 31-Kyle Beilman [8]; 10. 34B-Glenn Bryan [10]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 21-Cole Macedo [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding [4]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker [3]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [5]; 6. 15-Nick Parker [7]; 7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [6]; 8. 17W-Shane Golobic [8]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Kaleb Montgomery, 11.100 (30 Cars)