Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Huge Week of Sprint Car Racing in Ohio

ATTICA, OH (July 15, 2024) – One of the biggest weeks in Sprint Car Racing has arrived.

All eyes are on Ohio this week as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars roll into the “Buckeye State” for a trio of prestigious races.

First up is the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products on Tuesday, July 16. The summertime staple of the World of Outlaws calendar takes place at Attica Raceway Park for the ninth consecutive year since shifting back to the northern Ohio facility in 2016.

It’s not only about a race on Tuesday night, but it’s also about honoring a man who has dedicated so much of his life to Sprint Car Racing. Brad Doty starred behind the wheel in the 1980s, and ever since his career-ending injury in 1988, he’s stayed heavily involved through a variety of avenues helping elevate the sport.

Then it’s time for a trip to the Kingdom of Eldora Speedway. All of Sprint Car racing’s top names will journey to the castle constructed by Earl Baltes before he passed the torch to Tony Stewart in 2004.

The two nights (July 19-20) of action at “The Big E” begin with the Knight Before, dishing out $25,000 to the victor. Then on Saturday the 41st Kings Royal King will be crowned, cementing their name in Sprint Car history and taking $175,000 in riches to the bank.

ATTICA ACES: A handful of names stand out as potential favorites to claim the Brad Doty Classic based on their success at the Ohio oval.

Donny Schatz leads the list of contenders with five Attica wins – the most through the World of Outlaws 24 visits to the track. He’s only missed the top 10 once in 18 Attica attempts. Schatz is already a four-time Brad Doty Classic winner (most all-time), splitting two victories apiece at Attica and Limaland.

Kyle Larson intends to pursue a few pieces of history on Tuesday at Attica. Last year he became the first driver to ever top back-to-back Brad Doty Classics. The three-time winner of the event could equal Donny Schatz’s record tally of four. “Yung Money” owns four overall World of Outlaws wins at Attica, and a fifth would also equal Schatz for the most in that category.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid is always stout at Attica. He’s made 24 overall Feature starts and posted podiums in half of them, highlighted by a thrilling World of Outlaws win earlier this year aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 and a local victory in 2020.

Brock Zearfoss added his name to the list of Brad Doty Classic winners in 2019 at Attica. That came with the All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), and a World of Outlaws win on Tuesday would make him the sixth competitor with multiple Brad Doty Classic triumphs.

Attica will also attract many of its talented regulars that compete at the track on a weekly basis including 2024 winners Cap Henry, Craig Mintz, Cale Thomas, and Bryce Lucius.

KING OF KINGS: There’s only one king of Sprint Car Racing, and his name is Steve Kinser. But one current competitor has the opportunity to match one of “The King’s” royal records.

Kinser topped seven Kings Royal during his illustrious career, which is the most through 40 runnings. Last year, Donny Schatz drove the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 to his sixth Kings Royal title, making this year the first chance he’ll have to equal Kinser’s crown collection.

There’s no reason to think Schatz won’t be in contention for his seventh coronation. Eldora is home to 18 of the Fargo, ND native’s 314 career wins. The 10-time champion also topped the 2002 Historical Big One. Schatz has podiumed in seven of his last 11 Eldora races including both nights of #LetsRaceTwo back in May. He’ll enter the week fresh off his third win of 2024 after an impressive drive at Wilmot.

CROWN CHASING: The list of Kings Royal champions is filled with legends of the sport. But there are a handful of future Hall of Famers and noteworthy names on the World of Outlaws roster still seeking to grace the throne for the first time.

Logan Schuchart stands out among those eying their first Kings Royal victory. The Shark Racing pilot has won four times with the World of Outlaws at Eldora, making it tied for the winningest track on his Series résumé. He also claimed the first Sprint Car Eldora Million last year. The 2019 Kings Royal is Schuchart’s best showing to date when he started 12th and drove to the front and led 15 laps before finishing second.

David Gravel already owns wins in the sport’s two other top crown jewels – Knoxville Nationals and National Open – but the Kings Royal has eluded the current Series point leader. Last year he equaled his best Kings Royal run with a third-place outing in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2. Six times Gravel has stood in Eldora Victory Lane including the final night of #LetsRaceTwo earlier this year.

Carson Macedo has been rapping on the castle door through the last four Kings Royals. He’s finished no worse than eighth and grabbed a pair of third place runs in one of the two contested in 2021 and the 2022 editions. Macedo owns a trio of checkered flags at “The House that Earl Built” most recently in last year’s Knight Before in the Jason Johnson Racing ride.

Sheldon Haudenschild is an Ohio native, and he’s still looking to top his home state’s most prestigious Sprint Car event. He’s been in the top five in four of the last five editions, peaking a second in 2021. Haudenschild won at Eldora earlier this season. A victory on Saturday would add him to this list alongside his father and three-time King Jac Haudenschild, and they’d become the first father-son duo to don the Crown.

Giovanni Scelzi struggled at “The Big E” early in his career, but he’s found speed as of late at the historic half mile. Four of his last five Eldora starts have resulted in top fives including a trio of podiums. Back in May he posted his best career Eldora finish with a runner-up in the KCP Racing No. 18.

RETURNING KINGS: The Eldora roster is expected to include more former Kings in addition to Donny Schatz looking to sit atop the throne once again.

Brad Sweet is set to pursue his third crown in the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49. The Grass Valley, CA native topped the 2013 edition for his second ever World of Outlaws victory. The five-time Series champ also earned the spoils of $175,000 when he won in 2019. He’ll look to join Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, Jac Haudenschild, and Sammy Swindell as those with at least three Kings Royal titles.

Two years ago, Myerstown, PA’s Brent Marks capped off an incredible week when he was crowned King. Marks also claimed the return of the Historical Big One two days before, totaling $275,000 in winnings between the two. He’ll attempt to become the ninth multi-time King.

Tyler Courtney’s first ever World of Outlaws triumph came in the form of a Kings Royal crown in 2021. “Sunshine” is always a threat at Eldora no matter what he’s wheeling as he’s won 13 times at the half mile between a winged Sprint Car, non-wing Sprint Car, Midget, and a Silver Crown car.

Kerry Madsen claimed the crown 10 years ago to become the first Australian Kings Royal champion. He’s expected to be behind the wheel of the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 at Eldora this weekend.

STAR-STUDDED: On top of the hugely talented collection of names already listed, many more Sprint Car stars are planning to be at one or both of the events on this week’s agenda.

The nation’s winningest driver – Anthony Macri – intends to make the trip one state west from Pennsylvania to Ohio. Already in the month of July Macri has won three PA Speedweek races on his way to the event title.

Rico Abreu will be in the Eldora pit area in search of his first Kings Royal. The St. Helena, CA native ran second in 2016. Of his nine total wins at the half mile, three were in World of Outlaws competition including a pair last year.

Spencer Bayston has been to Victory Lane at both Attica and Eldora. He got his first ever World of Outlaws victory in the 2021 Brad Doty Classic, and he drove a Midget to an Eldora victory with USAC in 2017.

These few will be joined be so many more as huge fields are expected to fill both the Attica and Eldora pit areas this week.

Tuesday, July 16 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, OH

Friday-Saturday, July 19-20 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (34/73 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (4312 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-58 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-64 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-98 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-136 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-194 PTS)

7. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-250 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-508 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-760 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-894 PTS)