A.J. Johnson Wins at Southern Iowa Speedway

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (July 17, 2024) — A.J. Johnson won the non-wing sprint car feature Wednesday night at Southern Iowa Speedway. Ben Woods, Mike Mayberry, Lance Schlicher, and Robert Bell rounded out the top five.
Southern Iowa Speedway
Oskaloosa, Iowa
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 93-A.J. Johnson
2. 11B-Ben Woods
3. 4-Mike Mayberry
4. 17-Lance Schlicher
5. 71-Robert Bell
6. 12-Doug Sylvesster
7. 7J-Nathan James
8. 16-Dustin Clark
9. T4-Tyler Graves
10. 5A-Alex Vandervoort