A.J. Johnson Wins at Southern Iowa Speedway

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (July 17, 2024) — A.J. Johnson won the non-wing sprint car feature Wednesday night at Southern Iowa Speedway. Ben Woods, Mike Mayberry, Lance Schlicher, and Robert Bell rounded out the top five.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. 93-A.J. Johnson
2. 11B-Ben Woods
3. 4-Mike Mayberry
4. 17-Lance Schlicher
5. 71-Robert Bell
6. 12-Doug Sylvesster
7. 7J-Nathan James
8. 16-Dustin Clark
9. T4-Tyler Graves
10. 5A-Alex Vandervoort