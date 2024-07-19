DAVEY HAMILTON JR. RETURNS TO MULDOON MOTORSPORTS FOR 350 SMAC SUPERMODIFIED SERIES ‘JERSEY JET 50’ AT WALL STADIUM SPEEDWAY

By Steven Blakesley

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ (July 18, 2024) – Open wheel racing star Davey Hamilton Jr. will be making an exciting return to Supermodified racing, driving the Muldoon Motorsports No. 50 in Saturday night’s ‘Jersey Jet 50’ at Wall Stadium Speedway in New Jersey. The event,

a highlight of the 2024 350 SMAC Supermodified Series tour, offers a generous $5,000 to the winner and $1,000 to start.

Hamilton Jr.’s last collaboration with Muldoon Motorsports dates back to 2016, when he drove a big block Supermodified at Oswego Speedway. Since then, he has persistently sought another opportunity to race a Supermodified, but various obligations and timing

issues stood in the way.

“A couple of hours ago, I got a call from Mike Muldoon, offering me the chance to drive again this weekend,” Hamilton Jr. shared on Wednesday evening. “Mike’s program is absolutely top-notch. I don’t know the Supermodified world as well as my Dad does, but

it’s really in my interest to connect with teams in the Northeast again now that I’m promoting events, and this is a great way to do that. I would love to get back up to the Oswego area to drive a car again too.”

Despite his extensive open wheel experience, particularly with Winged Sprint Cars, Hamilton Jr. acknowledges that driving a 350 Supermodified will be a new challenge. “I’ve only driven non-wing Supermodified cars, so this will be a totally different discipline

for me. Mike builds great stuff, and their whole program helped me get up to speed quickly last time I worked with them. I was super excited to get the call and glad I had a free weekend to be able to put this deal together.”

In recent years, Hamilton Jr. has really covered the miles and competed in motorsports events in every corner of the country. Currently, he is promoting the Open Wheel Showdown on the West Coast, which will take place this November with back-to-back races at

the Las Vegas Bullring and Irwindale Speedway just outside Los Angeles. However, Wall Stadium Speedway and New Jersey are new territory for the Idaho driver, as he has never raced there or even visited the state. “I’ve done some research and watched videos.

It’s exciting to be racing there for the first time.,” he said.

Hamilton Jr.’s anticipation for a return to Supermodified racing has been building, especially after a recent outing at Lorain Raceway Park last year, where he ran a Sprint Car event in conjunction with the Supermodified Triple Crown Nationals. “It made me

want to get back in a Supermodified,” Hamilton Jr. said. “Everyone talks to me about my Dad’s stories and his time in a Super, and last year at Vegas, seeing him get back in a Supermodified again at the Showdown, I realized just how thrilling it really is

and hope this leads to more opportunities and events in the Northeast.”

Looking ahead to the race, Hamilton Jr. sets realistic goals. “There are going to be 15 cars, all experienced guys. I’m the rookie coming in. A top-five finish would be a major win for me, but I’d be happy with a top-ten and rolling it into the trailer.”

In addition to this weekend’s Supermodified plans and being hard at work promoting, Hamilton Jr. is actively involved in other racing formats. He is working with Kirk Morgan Racing on winged and non-winged sprint car events, chasing the Must See Racing and

500 Sprint Tours, and of course competing at both legs of his

Open Wheel Showdown.

New this year, Hamilton has partnered with Western Speed Racing for Midget car action, and soon, a Silver Crown program that will debut in St. Louis on August 16. “I’m not chasing titles this year; the schedule has been hectic, especially with my role as an

IndyCar two-seater driver. That’s why I’m super thankful I have the availability this weekend to jump back in a Super. I can’t thank Mike Muldoon enough for giving me this opportunity.”

For more information on this weekend’s events, visit Wall Stadium Speedway’s website and follow the 350 SMAC Supermodified Series on social media. A detailed event schedule for the weekend was posted yesterday on

Wall Stadium Speedway’s Facebook page.