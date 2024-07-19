FLORIDA INVASION EXPECTED FOR SANDUSKY MSR VISIT

From Must See Racing

July 19, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The next time the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts hits the track, it will do so with an abundance of drivers either living in Florida, or who were born in Florida. Seven drivers in total are entered for the Wednesday July 24 event at Sandusky Speedway in Sandusky, Ohio. The event will also feature the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series to give fans a lot of winged sprint car racing. Open Wheel Modifieds are also on the racing program.

Here are the Florida drivers already committed for the Sandusky event:

Colton Bettis – 14-year-old Lutz, Florida resident who will be making his first-ever MSR start driving for AP Development. He is currently enjoying a sensational 2024 season. Nicknamed “The Bolt”, he is tied for the National Pavement Sprint Car Feature Wins lead with five wins thus far in 2024. He is the current BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series points leader. Picked up the Dave Steele Sprint Car Championship Series at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida in February.

Shane Butler – Florida born driver who just recently moved to Galveston, Indiana. Three-time T.B.A.R.A. champion as well as the 2014 CCS Wingless Sprint Car champion who is looking for his first MSR victory.

Davey Hamilton Jr. – Current Tampa, Florida driver who already has two feature victories in 2024. 2022 BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion. Also, former King of the Wing champion who has had the most pavement sprint car feature victories of any driver in the country the past two seasons. Picked up three MSR wins and a lone USAC Silver Crown Series win in 2023.

Steven Hollinger – Current Melbourne, Florida driver who will be making his first MSR start. Currently has two BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series victories in 2024.

John Inman – Dover, Florida driver who has competed with MSR previously, including twice already in 2024. Two-time BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion. Has one feature victory already in 2024.

Joe Liguori – Tampa, Florida born driver who now calls Lebanon, Indiana home. Current MSR points leader. Picked up $10,000 when he captured the co-sanctioned MSR / BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series event in March. Had won previously with the BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series prior to his March win.

Tommy Nichols – Tampa, Florida driver who is a full-time MSR competitor. Already has a Florida victory in 2024. This veteran driver has competed across the country including full-time with the USAC National Sprint Car Series for several years in the 1990’s.

This Sandusky Speedway event will be a real treat for fans of winged pavement sprint car racing. In addition to the Florida contingent, and Midwest Lights Series, it will be a very rare chance to see winged pavement sprint cars compete on a ½ or larger speedway in the entire country this year. In fact, it will be one of only three visits to a ½ or larger speedway for this type of car this year.

This is an event you do not want to miss. Grandstand tickets are only $15, and officials have pledged to keep the show moving, to get fans and competitors headed home as early as possible, since it’s a mid-week race. The event is also a part of multi days of racing as part of the annual HY-Miler Super Modified Nationals.

For More information please visit www.mustseeracing.com or like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.