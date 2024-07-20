KTJ Wins Salt City 100 at Hutch

HUTCHINSON, KS (July 20, 2024) — Kevin Thomas Jr. was victorious in the USAC Silver Crown Series debut at the Salt City Speedway in Hutchinson, Kansas on Saturday. Thomas and C.J. Leary raced for the win when contact on lap 84 sent Leary upside down. Thomas then held off Logan Seavey for the victory. Trey Osborne, Chase Stockon, and Kody Swanson rounded out the top five.
USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: July 20, 2024 – Salt City Speedway – Hutchinson, Kansas – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – Murphy Tractor & Equipment Salt City 100
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9, Dyson-21.090 (New Track Record); 2. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-21.204; 3. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-21.491; 4. Mario Clouser, 21, Team AZ-21.529; 5. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-21.536; 6. Trey Osborne, 81, BCR-21.558; 7. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-21.596; 8. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-21.673; 9. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-21.831; 10. Trey Burke, 60, Legacy/Wilson-21.905; 11. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-22.001; 12. Kip Hughes, 160, Hughes-22.311; 13. Danny Jennings, 61, Grace-22.384; 14. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams/Cory-22.581; 15. Chris Fetter, 15, Fetter-22.634; 16. Nathan Moore, 48, Thomas/Moore-22.800; 17. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-23.450; 18. Steve Gennetten, 03, Gennetten-23.480; 19. Danny Long, 44, Long-24.578.
FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Trey Osborne (6), 4. Chase Stockon (7), 5. Kody Swanson (8), 6. Kaylee Bryson (11), 7. Kyle Steffens (9), 8. Nathan Moore (16), 9. Danny Jennings (13), 10. Gregg Cory (14), 11. Mario Clouser (4), 12. C.J. Leary (2), 13. Justin Grant (3), 14. Chris Fetter (15), 15. Kip Hughes (12), 16. Trey Burke (10), 17. Dave Berkheimer (17), 18. Steve Gennetten (18), 19. Danny Long (19). NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-68 Kevin Thomas Jr., Laps 69-83 C.J. Leary, Laps 84-100 Kevin Thomas Jr.
**C.J. Leary flipped on lap 84 of the feature.
USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-423, 2-Justin Grant-392, 3-Logan Seavey-373, 4-C.J. Leary-370, 5-Trey Osborne-261, 6-Kaylee Bryson-260, 7-Bobby Santos-250, 8-Kyle Steffens-245, 9-Taylor Ferns-235, 10-Gregg Cory-230.
USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-126, 2-Logan Seavey-115, 3-Robert Ballou-111, 4-C.J. Leary-96, 5-Justin Grant-93, 6-Joey Amantea-89, 7-Kyle Cummins-86, 8-Chase Stockon-73, 9-Carson Garrett-63, 10-Brady Bacon-62.
NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 10, 2024 – Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Paved Oval – Silver Crown Showdown
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (20.876)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Kevin Thomas Jr. (21.090)
Hard Charger: Nathan Moore (16th to 8th)
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Race: Nathan Moore