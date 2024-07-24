Justyn Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing head to Santa Maria Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Santa Maria, CA…Coming out of an off weekend Bates-Hamilton Racing and driver Justyn Cox are set to resume the NARC 410 Sprint Car campaign with a trip south to Santa Maria Speedway this Saturday.

“I’m excited to try out Santa Maria Speedway for the first time this weekend,” commented Cox. “I’ve never set foot there but it’s always fun to have the opportunity to run a new track. I know there is a rich history at this facility, so I am super happy to add Santa Maria to the list of tracks I’ve competed at.”

Cox has put together a consistent season overall in 2024, with 16 top-10 efforts in 21 starts. He has also accumulated eight top-five finishes, along with a victory at Cottage Grove Speedway in Oregon.

“We have been very consistent so far this season, while having been fast and smooth for a majority of it,” said Cox. “I’m happy with everything, but like any racer, you’re always looking for more.”

The 30-year-old currently stands third in the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series standings heading into Santa Maria Speedway on Saturday.

Along with his NARC triumph at Cottage Grove Speedway, Cox has also earned a pair of ARP Fast Time Awards, two Dash wins and a trio of Heat Race victories.

The Santa Maria event marks the final series race until October 5th, as the national tours get set for an extended stay in the Golden State.

“I think the next few months will certainly be challenging and we have to step it up to contend with the traveling guys,” he stated. “It’s always fun going against the best though and I think if everything aligns our way, we can have some good showings with them.”

If you can’t make it to the track, this Saturday’s event at Santa Maria Speedway can be seen live via FloRacing.

𝑩𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔-𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 would like to thank Lippert Construction, Dan Ewart Sales, VinylTech PVC Pipe, Mozingo Construction, Clow Valve, Teichert Construction, Advanced Drainage Systems, Custom Pipe and Fabrication, B Scadden Design, Specified Pipe, North Bay Waterworks, SIP, Tigre, Star Pipe Products, McWane Ductile, Kaeding Performance, Kistler Engines, Maxim Racing, Sellers Race Wings, ART Enterprises, Rod Tiner Racing, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, Vanlare Steering Repair, Arbo-Tec, Performance Powder Coating, Warehouse Paint, Justice Brothers, K1 Race Gear, Arai Helmets and Bullet Impressions for their support this season.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬-𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 Ocean Speedway Quick Recap-

Saturday July 13: Qualified (7th), Heat Race (5th), A-main (13th)

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬-

Saturday July 27: Santa Maria Speedway – NARC 410 Sprint Cars

𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁: Kaeding Performance

The Kaeding family has had a long and successful history in both racing and business in California. Over the years they combined the two into a successful racing business. The property where the business is located has been in the family since the early 1940’s. They are proud to represent the finest manufacturers in the business.

“Brent Kaeding has been an integral part of helping us build our program since the winter of 2019,” said Hamilton. “He, Bud, BF, Brian, and Red have gotten us everything we need to compete at this level. My association with the Kaeding family goes back over 40-years.”

To learn more visit www.kaedings.com

