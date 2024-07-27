Cummins Holds Off Seavey to Win Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (July 27, 2024) — Kyle Cummins ended Logan Seavey’s winning streak with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at four Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway by picking up his first feature win of the 2024 season. Cummins had to hold off a late race charge by Seavey that put the race in double until the final corner. Seavey held on for second while Brady Bacon, Daison Pursley, and Robert Ballou rounded out the top five.
Chett Gehrke won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.
37th annual NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Feature:
1. 3P-Kyle Cummins
2. 57-Logan Seavey
3. 69-Brady Bacon
4. 21AZ-Daison Pursley
5. 12-Robert Ballou
6. 41-Ricky Lewis
7. 39-Briggs Danner
8. 2E-Shane Cottle
9. 33M-Matt Westfall
10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
11. 88J-Joey Amantea
12. 16-Harley Burns
13. O6-Rylan Gray
14. 26-Chance Crum
15. 57H-Jack Hoyer
16. 5s-Chase Stockon
17. 5-Anton Hernandez
18. 66-Jadon Rogers
19. 15-Carson Garrett
20. 2B-Kale Drake
21. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.
22. 47x-Scotty Weir
23. G3-Frankie Guerrini
24. 4-Justin Grant
25. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
26. 15x C.J. Leary
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Qualifying Flight A
1. 10G-Chett Gehrke, 14.403[1]
2. 5-Matt Lux, 14.464[2]
3. 21R-Kayla Roell, 14.595[3]
4. 36-Ian Creager, 14.726[4]
5. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 15.013[5]
6. 49-Carl Peterson IV, 15.085[6]
7. 71-Stratton Briggs, 15.162[7]
8. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 15.589[8]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 34-Tate Martz, 14.271[1]
2. 5M-Michael Magic, 14.424[2]
3. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 14.592[3]
4. 3-Alex Watson, 14.686[4]
5. 11M-Bryce Massingill, 14.778[5]
6. 63-Cale Coons, 14.823[6]
7. 31-Luke Lemons, 15.441[7]
DNS: 97-Jim Jones, 15.859
Qualifying Flight C
1. 10N-Tyler Nelson, 14.130[1]
2. 18-Zach Wigal, 14.443[2]
3. 74-Luke Hall, 14.638[3]
4. 7M-Cole Morgan, 14.859[4]
5. 11T-Ryan Fleming, 15.029[5]
6. 0H-Bryce Dues, 15.292[6]
7. 2B-Thomas Bigelow, 15.478[7]
Heat Race #1
1. 21R-Kayla Roell[2]
2. 10G-Chett Gehrke[4]
3. 5-Matt Lux[3]
4. 36-Ian Creager[1]
5. 71-Stratton Briggs[7]
6. 22-Gunnar Lucius[5]
7. 49-Carl Peterson IV[6]
8. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[8]
Heat Race #2
1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]
2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[2]
3. 3-Alex Watson[1]
4. 34-Tate Martz[4]
5. 11M-Bryce Massingill[5]
6. 63-Cale Coons[6]
7. 31-Luke Lemons[7]
8. 97-Jim Jones[8]
Heat Race #3
1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]
2. 74-Luke Hall[2]
3. 10N-Tyler Nelson[4]
4. 7M-Cole Morgan[1]
5. 11T-Ryan Fleming[5]
6. 2B-Thomas Bigelow[7]
7. 0H-Bryce Dues[6]
A-Main
1. 10G-Chett Gehrke[3]
2. 74-Luke Hall[1]
3. 18-Zach Wigal[9]
4. 5-Matt Lux[4]
5. 5M-Michael Magic[2]
6. 21R-Kayla Roell[7]
7. 63-Cale Coons[17]
8. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[8]
9. 34-Tate Martz[11]
10. 11M-Bryce Massingill[14]
11. 7M-Cole Morgan[12]
12. 36-Ian Creager[10]
13. 22-Gunnar Lucius[16]
14. 3-Alex Watson[5]
15. 31-Luke Lemons[20]
16. 11T-Ryan Fleming[15]
17. 49-Carl Peterson IV[19]
18. 0H-Bryce Dues[21]
19. 10N-Tyler Nelson[6]
20. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[22]
21. 71-Stratton Briggs[13]
22. 2B-Thomas Bigelow[18]
23. 97-Jim Jones[23]