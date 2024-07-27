Gravel Scores 100th Career World of Outlaws Victory at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 27, 2024) — David Gravel picked up the 100th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory of his career Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway. Gravel had to hold off 10 time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz after a restart with four laps to go for the victory. Brent Marks, Daryn Pittman, and Justin Peck rounded out the top five.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Sea Foam Qualifying
1. 19-Brent Marks, 17.034[6]
2. 2-David Gravel, 17.035[17]
3. 13-Justin Peck, 17.064[1]
4. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 17.089[3]
5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.097[20]
6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 17.107[18]
7. 41-Carson Macedo, 17.116[33]
8. 12-Lance Dewease, 17.159[11]
9. 15-Donny Schatz, 17.165[7]
10. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.182[21]
11. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 17.202[29]
12. 6-Kelby Watt, 17.259[9]
13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 17.268[26]
14. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.273[19]
15. 35-Austin Bishop, 17.280[5]
16. 83-Michael Kofoid, 17.301[31]
17. 2D-Chase Dietz, 17.308[32]
18. 8-Cory Eliason, 17.326[12]
19. 33W-Michael Walter, 17.328[27]
20. 39-Kody Hartlaub, 17.356[10]
21. 1A-Jacob Allen, 17.392[30]
22. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.397[16]
23. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.399[13]
24. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 17.412[24]
25. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.428[25]
26. 5-Spencer Bayston, 17.441[4]
27. 8R-Freddie Rahmer, 17.442[2]
28. 70-Kraig Kinser, 17.462[8]
29. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.498[15]
30. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.578[23]
31. 7S-Landon Crawley, 17.589[14]
32. 19B-Aaron Bollinger, 17.695[22]
33. 53-Jessie Attard, 17.719[28]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 19-Brent Marks[1]
2. 15-Donny Schatz[3]
3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]
4. 2D-Chase Dietz[5]
5. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]
6. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]
7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]
8. 53-Jessie Attard[9]
9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]
Milton Hershey School Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 2-David Gravel[1]
2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]
3. 8-Cory Eliason[5]
4. 67-Justin Whittall[4]
5. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]
6. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]
7. 1X-Chad Trout[8]
8. 17B-Bill Balog[6]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]
2. 13-Justin Peck[1]
3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]
4. 35-Austin Bishop[4]
5. 11-TJ Stutts[6]
6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer[7]
7. 33W-Michael Walter[5]
8. 7S-Landon Crawley[8]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 69K-Daryn Pittman[1]
2. 12-Lance Dewease[2]
3. 6-Kelby Watt[3]
4. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]
5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]
6. 39-Kody Hartlaub[5]
7. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]
8. 19B-Aaron Bollinger[8]
Toyota Dash (6 Laps)
1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]
2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[3]
3. 19-Brent Marks[2]
4. 2-David Gravel[4]
5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]
6. 12-Lance Dewease[5]
7. 13-Justin Peck[8]
8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]
MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)
1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]
2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]
3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer[4]
4. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]
5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[6]
6. 33W-Michael Walter[8]
7. 1X-Chad Trout[7]
8. 53-Jessie Attard[10]
9. 70-Kraig Kinser[9]
10. 7S-Landon Crawley[12]
11. 39-Kody Hartlaub[5]
12. 17B-Bill Balog[11]
13. 19B-Aaron Bollinger[13]
NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)
1. 2-David Gravel[4]
2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]
3. 19-Brent Marks[3]
4. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]
5. 13-Justin Peck[7]
6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]
7. 41-Carson Macedo[5]
8. 12-Lance Dewease[6]
9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]
10. 48-Danny Dietrich[17]
11. 8-Cory Eliason[10]
12. 83-Michael Kofoid[16]
13. 2D-Chase Dietz[13]
14. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[11]
15. 39M-Anthony Macri[21]
16. 8R-Freddie Rahmer[23]
17. 5-Spencer Bayston[18]
18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[25]
19. 67-Justin Whittall[14]
20. 11-TJ Stutts[19]
21. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]
22. 1A-Jacob Allen[24]
23. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]
24. 6-Kelby Watt[12]
25. 35-Austin Bishop[15]