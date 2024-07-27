Kasey Jedrzejek Wins GLSS Feature at Waynesfield

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (July 27 2024) – Kasey Jedrzejek won the feature victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints in convincing fashion Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park.

Jedrzejek, from Lagrange, Ohio, set fast time in his qualifying group, won his heat race, and took the lead lead on lap seven in the feature event and drove to .755 second advantage at the finish for his fourth victory of the 2024 season.

Dustin Daggett held on for second with Max Stambaugh, Brad Lamberson, and Chase Dunham rounding out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Ti22 Performance Qualifying Flight A

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 10.847[3]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.054[8]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson, 11.072[2]

4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 11.085[5]

5. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.241[4]

6. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 11.385[6]

7. 24-Kobe Allison, 11.452[7]

8. 19P-Brady Parmeley, 12.713[1]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying Flight B

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 10.963[3]

2. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.208[4]

3. 46-Ryan Coniam, 11.237[1]

4. 13-Elijah Gile, 11.327[6]

5. 70-Eli Lakin, 11.336[8]

6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 11.665[5]

7. 11-Ed Neumeister, 11.856[2]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 11.926[7]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying Flight C

1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.247[7]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman, 11.315[6]

3. 35-Ron Blair, 11.345[1]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.366[3]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 11.460[5]

6. 83-Adam Cruea, 11.652[2]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 13.323[4]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[3]

5. 31-Jac Nickles[5]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[7]

7. 22H-Randy Hannagan[6]

DNS: 19P-Brady Parmeley

Howard Johnson of Lima Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

3. 70-Eli Lakin[5]

4. 46-Ryan Coniam[2]

5. 13-Elijah Gile[3]

6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]

8. 11-Ed Neumeister[7]

Ohio CAT Rental Store Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

4. 35-Ron Blair[2]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]

6. 83-Adam Cruea[6]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7]

Ohio CAT A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[1]

5. 66-Chase Dunham[6]

6. 17-Jared Horstman[8]

7. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

8. 23-Devon Dobie[7]

9. 70-Eli Lakin[9]

10. 31-Jac Nickles[13]

11. 24-Kobe Allison[16]

12. 83-Adam Cruea[18]

13. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]

14. 11H-Caleb Harmon[17]

15. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[10]

16. 13S-Drew Siferd[20]

17. 46-Ryan Coniam[11]

18. 22H-Randy Hannagan[19]

19. 97X-Rodney Hurst[21]

20. 11-Ed Neumeister[22]

21. 13-Elijah Gile[14]

22. 19P-Brady Parmeley[23]

23. 35-Ron Blair[12]