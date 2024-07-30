Randall and TKS Motorsports record incredible five-start stretch; 360 Knoxville Nationals ahead

By Fully Injected Motorsports

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (July 29, 2024) – It was an incredible run for the “Quickest Chicken” Chase Randall and TKS Motorsports, capitalizing on a busy, five-race campaign with five consecutive top-ten scores, all of which highlighted with a $7,000 victory at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Friday, July 26. Randall, now a four-time winner in 2024 with Mitchellville, Iowa’s TKS Motorsports, led all 25 circuits of the Border Battle main event – his first triumph of the year at the state-of-the-art complex.

“It’s really special to win a really, really special race,” Randall said in Jackson Victory Lane. “I definitely felt a lot of pressure. Once I got to lapped traffic I was committed to the top in (turns) one and two. Once I got close to guys I felt myself slowing down and couldn’t get off the corners. I was searching a little bit. I saw the bottom was still good in (turns) one and two. We were able to hold them off.

“We’ve been making a lot of gains the past couple of weeks on the bigger tracks. It’s good to head into these next couple of weeks with a lot of momentum.”

In addition to his victory, Randall, ace of Troy Renfro’s Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, No. 2KS sprint car, finished fourth during 360 action at Jackson Motorplex on Thursday, July 25, seventh and fifth during 410 and 360 action at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 27, and second at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, July 28 – the weekend’s final Border Battle program. Impressive enough, Randall led much of Huset’s Sunday night showstopper, taking command on lap nine before surrendering the top spot to Garet Williamson on lap 24. The runner-up performance was Randall’s fourth of the year on the Huset’s highbanks.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Chase, especially leading into the 360 Knoxville Nationals,” Troy Renfro expressed. “He’s really making our jobs look easy. We’re confident big things are ahead this weekend at Knoxville Raceway.”

TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall will continue their 2024 campaign with Knoxville Raceway’s 34th Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank on August 1-3.

Wins: 4

Top-Fives: 16

Top-Tens: 23

Rallied from 24th to finish sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, on Friday, April 5; earned KSE Hard Charger Award for his efforts. Rallied from 16th to tenth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Saturday, April 13. Earned 360 Sprint Car victory in Knoxville Raceway’s 71st Season Opener on Saturday, May 4. Finished fifth in the 410 Sprint Car division at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 4. Finished fourth in POWRi Outlaw 410 start at Lee County Speedway on Friday, May 17. Finished eighth (410) and second (360) in Knoxville Raceway double duty start on Saturday, May 18. Chase Randall earned his first Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint victory on Saturday, May 25. Finished second in Knoxville’s 360 sprint car main event on Saturday, May 25. Finished second at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Monday, May 27. Earned second Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint car victory on Saturday, June 1. Fished third in High Limit Racing’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race preliminary on Friday, June 7 – best High Limit finish of his career (to date). Finished seventh with High Limit Racing at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 11. Finished fourth at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, June 16. Finished second at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, July 7. Finished eighth at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Friday, July 12. Finished second during 360 action at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 13. Scored five consecutive top-ten appearances on July 25-28 including a victory at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Friday, July 26 – led all 25 laps for a $7,000 payday.

