Forni-Humphreys Classic takes center stage at Placerville Speedway Saturday

Placerville, CA…The biggest event of the Berco Redwood/ Hoosier Tires championship season invades Placerville Speedway this Saturday August 3rd, with the $8,585.85 to win “Forni-Humphreys Classic” set for action at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

An exciting four division program will be offered to race fans showcasing the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, who will battle for the $8,585.85 grand prize, along with the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

The Forni family has a great history in El Dorado County, with deep ties to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and much of the land on which it sits. Much like his forefathers, Mark Forni had a great passion for the county fair and its attributes, especially the racetrack.

From the time he was a young child and the days when Placerville Speedway was known as Hangtown Speedway, Mark was actively involved with the weekly auto races, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need involved with the sport he loved.

Later in life, Mark continued his contributions to local auto racing, sponsoring many race teams with his business, Forni’s Trucking. He later became a member of the El Dorado County Fair Board and focused on the issues regarding the future of the fair and the speedway. Mark Forni believed in working relationships. He understood the importance of race promoters, sponsorships, and the one key element for every event to be successful, the spectator.

In November of 2004, Mark was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. During his final months, Mark had the opportunity to say goodbye to friends and family and spend some special moments with his wife and children, a bittersweet time for those who knew and loved him so much. In the summer of 2005, Mark passed away at the early age of 45.

Saturday will also be our way of remembering our fellow fallen friend C.J. Humphreys, who we lost in February of 2023.

Affectionately known as the “Happy Camper” C.J. ranks number five in all-time Winged 360 Sprint Car wins on the red clay, having earned 25 victories in his career. He also holds the honor of being the original North vs South Civil War Series champion during the 1991 season.

Chris and his No. 85 Sprint Car were as synonymous as any in the Placerville Speedway pit area over the years. His competitive spirit and all-around good-natured attitude have been sorely missed around the track.

Saturday’s 19th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic is also the final tune-up prior to the Kubota High Limit Racing event on August 17th.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday August 3rd, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-080324

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can't make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season.