Seavey Sensational During Sprint Week at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (July 30, 2024) — Logan Seavey won the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series feature during the 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing Indiana Sprint Week Tuesday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Seavey’s 12th USAC Sprint Car Series victory of the season and puts him just two wins short of Tom Bigelow’s record of 14 for a single season that was set in 1977.

After having to transfer through the B-Main and start 11th, Seavey drove through the field, traded the lead with Briggs Danner before he fell out of the race before a restart with mechanical issues, and held off another challenge by C.J. Leary before opening up a 1.247 second advantage at the finish. Leary, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, and Daison Pursley rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 30, 2024 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-13.952; 2. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.119; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.168; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-14.272; 5. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-14.332; 6. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-14.334; 7. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.347; 8. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.380; 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-14.389; 10. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.396; 11. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-14.407; 12. Shawn Westerfeld, 4J, Fischesser/Owen-14.408; 13. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-14.466; 14. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-14.491; 15. Max Adams, 63, F & F-14.492; 16. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.527; 17. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.550; 18. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-14.645; 19. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-14.657; 20. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-14.694; 21. Scotty Weir, 47x, Eades-14.705; 22. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-14.721; 23. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.725; 24. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-14.781; 25. Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-14.831; 26. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-14.913; 27. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-14.924; 28. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-14.954; 29. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-15.069; 30. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-15.125; 31. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-15.193; 32. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.278; 33. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-15.299; 34. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-15.506; 35. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-15.628; 36. Logan Calderwood, 4c, Ford-15.812; 37. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-15.844; 38. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-16.581.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Scotty Weir, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Nick Bilbee, 6. Jack Hoyer, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Kobe Simpson, 9. Kale Drake, 10. Zack Pretorius. 2:02.304

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Shipley, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Briggs Danner, 5. Ricky Lewis, 6. Daison Pursley, 7. Logan Seavey, 8. Hunter Maddox, 9. Rylan Gray, 10. Troy Carey. 2:00.441

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Max Adams, 3. Carson Garrett, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Mitchel Moles, 6. Anton Hernandez, 7. Evan Mosley, 8. Xavier Doney, 9. Ryan Barr. 2:01.990

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Chance Crum, 4. Charles Davis Jr., 5. Justin Grant, 6. Shawn Westerfeld, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. Joey Amantea. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Kale Drake, 4. Anton Hernandez, 5. Jack Hoyer, 6. Xavier Doney, 7. Rylan Gray, 8. Ryan Barr, 9. Kayla Roell, 10. Evan Mosley, 11. Shawn Westerfeld, 12. Joey Amantea, 13. Zack Pretorius, 14. Kobe Simpson, 15. Troy Carey, 16. Logan Calderwood, 17. Hunter Maddox, 18. Brandon Mattox. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (11), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Robert Ballou (7), 5. Daison Pursley (14), 6. Ricky Lewis (19), 7. Mitchel Moles (2), 8. Carson Garrett (15), 9. Shane Cottle (22), 10. Nick Bilbee (16), 11. Anton Hernandez (23), 12. Matt Westfall (10), 13. Chase Stockon (8), 14. Joey Amantea (25-P), 15. Chance Crum (20), 16. Jadon Rogers (17), 17. Justin Grant (1), 18. Charles Davis Jr. (24), 19. Kale Drake (12), 20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (13), 21. Scotty Weir (21), 22. Briggs Danner (3), 23. Max Adams (18), 24. Kyle Cummins (4), 25. Kyle Shipley (9). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Justin Grant, Lap 6 C.J. Leary, Laps 7-14 Briggs Danner, Laps 15-16 Logan Seavey, Lap 17 Briggs Danner, laps 18-24 Logan Seavey, Lap 25 C.J. Leary, Laps 26-31 Logan Seavey.

**Hunter Maddox flipped during the semi. Kyle Cummins & Kyle Shipley flipped on lap 6 of the feature. Kale Drake flipped on lap 25 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1948, 2-Brady Bacon-1858, 3-C.J. Leary-1794, 4-Daison Pursley-1770, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1659, 6-Mitchel Moles-1656, 7-Robert Ballou-1641, 8-Kyle Cummins-1553, 9-Justin Grant-1547, 10-Carson Garrett-1308.

NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-235, 2-Brady Bacon-207, 3-Kyle Cummins-192, 4-Daison Pursley-190, 5-Mitchel Moles-177, 6-C.J. Leary-166, 7-Briggs Danner-163, 8-Ricky Lewis-158, 9-Robert Ballou-147, 10-Chance Crum-124.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-136, 2-Daison Pursley-135, 3-Robert Ballou-114, 4-C.J. Leary-103, 5-Kyle Cummins-96, 6-Justin Grant-93, 7-Joey Amantea-89, 8-Chase Stockon-81, 9-Brady Bacon-73, 10-Carson Garrett-70.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-36, 2-Logan Seavey-26, 3-Ricky Lewis-25, 4-Anton Hernandez-22, 5-Kyle Cummins-20, 6-Chance Crum-20, 7-Jadon Rogers-18, 8-Brady Bacon-17, 9-Chase Stockon-16, 10-Kayla Roell-16.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 31, 2024 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Logan Seavey ()

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: C.J. Leary ()

Spire Motorsports 7th Fastest Qualifier: Mitchel Moles

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Kyle Shipley

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Matt Westfall

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Logan Seavey

J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Ricky Lewis (19th to 6th)

ProSource Hard Work: Charles Davis Jr.

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Robert Ballou

Sam McGhee Motorsports Hard Luck Award: Hunter Maddox

Spire Motorsports 7th Place Feature Finisher: Mitchel Moles