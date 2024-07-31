USL returns to Creek County Speedway with added money up for grabs

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (July 30, 2024) –

Thanks to Terry Mattox Promotions Saturday’s main event will pay $1,500-to-win and $300-to-start. In addition heat race winners will earn $200 and non-qualifiers $100. And $100 tow money will be paid to USL competitors with perfect attendance.

Tim Kent leads the points race by just eight points over Brock Cottrell. Close behind is Matt Sherrell in third, Joshua Tyre just one point behind Sherrell in fourth and defending champion Johnny Kent in fifth. Point portions are very close throughout the top 10 with only 137 points separating first from tenth.

Pits open at 5 p.m. and grandstands at 6. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 with racing at 8.

2024 Feature Winners: 3/30 – Rees Moran – Red Dirt Raceway; 4//13 – Rees Moran – Creek County Speedway; 6/7 – Wout Hoffmans – Tulsa Speedway; 6/8 – Ty Hulsey, Creek County Speedway.

2024 Top 10: 1. Tim Kent 585; 2. Brock Cottrell 577; 3. Matt Sherrell 544; 4. Joshua Tyre 543; 5. Johnny Kent 535; 6. Jimmy Forrester 514; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 495; 8. Justin Patocka 494; 9. Cody Whitworth 472; 10. Greg York 448.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.