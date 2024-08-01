Bacon Wins Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, IN (July 27, 2024) — Brady Bacon won the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series’ Don Smith Classic Thursday night during 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing. Bacon was able to capitalize on Chase Stockon getting too far into the cushion in turn four with eight laps to go and drove away for his fifth feature win of the season and fourth with the USAC National Sprint Car Series.

Stockon held on for second with Kyle Cummins, Logan Seavey, and Robert Ballou rounding out the top five.

Seavey holds a 33 point lead in the Indiana Sprint Week point standings going into Friday night’s event at Bloomington Speedway.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 1, 2024 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Don Smith Classic

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-19.639; 2. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-19.962; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-20.023; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-20.067; 5. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-20.245; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-20.248; 7. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-20.283; 8. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-20.297; 9. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-20.317; 10. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-20.335; 11. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-20.342; 12. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-20.387; 13. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-20.391; 14. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-20.454; 15. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-20.533; 16. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-20.537; 17. Max Adams, 63, F & F-20.542; 18. Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-20.551; 19. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-20.577; 20. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-20.589; 21. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-20.715; 22. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-20.748; 23. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-20.824; 24. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-20.830; 25. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-20.842; 26. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-20.851; 27. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-20.871; 28. Trey Osborne, 11T, Osborne-20.963; 29. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-20.981; 30. Kevin Newton, 14N, 2nd Law-21.037; 31. Logan Calderwood, 4c, Ford-21.050; 32. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-21.140; 33. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-21.291; 34. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-21.441; 35. Frankie Guerrini, G3, F & F-21.568; 36. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-21.862; 37. Dan Clodfelter, 19c, Clodfelter-21.960; 38. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Max Adams, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Mitchel Moles, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Anton Hernandez, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Hunter Maddox, 8. Kayla Roell, 9. Rylan Gray, 10. Dan Clodfelter. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Kale Drake, 6. Jack Hoyer, 7. Nate Schank, 8. Jadon Rogers, 9. Kevin Newton. 2:47.253

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. Nick Bilbee, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Ricky Lewis, 7. Kyle Shipley, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. Frankie Guerrini. 2:46.203

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Joey Amantea, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Brandon Mattox, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Justin Grant, 6. Trey Osborne, 7. Xavier Doney, 8. Kobe Simpson, 9. Troy Carey. 2:47.735

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Trey Osborne, 4. Nate Schank, 5. Xavier Doney, 6. Jack Hoyer, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Hunter Maddox, 9. Kevin Newton, 10. Frankie Guerrini, 11. Rylan Gray, 12. Kobe Simpson, 13. Troy Carey, 14. Logan Calderwood. 4:14.852

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. Chase Stockon (2), 3. Kyle Cummins (1), 4. Logan Seavey (5), 5. Robert Ballou (12), 6. Mitchel Moles (6), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 8. Briggs Danner (10), 9. Daison Pursley (17), 10. Justin Grant (11), 11. Kale Drake (13), 12. C.J. Leary (15), 13. Shane Cottle (16), 14. Carson Garrett (20), 15. Matt Westfall (9), 16. Nick Bilbee (14), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (19), 18. Joey Amantea (8), 19. Nate Schank (23), 20. Trey Osborne (24), 21. Brandon Mattox (21), 22. Max Adams (7), 23. Ricky Lewis (18), 24. Anton Hernandez (22).

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-17 Kyle Cummins, Laps 18-22 Chase Stockon, Laps 23-30 Brady Bacon.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2097, 2-Brady Bacon-2002, 3-C.J. Leary-1873, 4-Daison Pursley-1871, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1797, 6-Mitchel Moles-1768, 7-Robert Ballou-1760, 8-Kyle Cummins-1696, 9-Justin Grant-1624, 10-Carson Garrett-1404.

NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-384, 2-Brady Bacon-351, 3-Kyle Cummins-335, 4-Daison Pursley-291, 5-Mitchel Moles-289, 6-Briggs Danner-278, 7-Robert Ballou-266, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-249, 9-Ricky Lewis-246, 10-C.J. Leary-245.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-143, 2-Logan Seavey-138, 3-Robert Ballou-123, 4-C.J. Leary-106, 5-Kyle Cummins-96, 6-Justin Grant-94, 7-Joey Amantea-89, 8-Chase Stockon-86, 9-Brady Bacon-81, 10-Carson Garrett-76.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-41, 2-Brady Bacon-33, 3-Logan Seavey-32, 4-Anton Hernandez-29, 5-Ricky Lewis-28, 6-Kyle Cummins-27, 7-Chance Crum-26, 8-Chase Stockon-23, 9-Daison Pursley-22, 10-Kayla Roell-21.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 2, 2024 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Bob & Sheldon Kinser Memorial

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles (19.967)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (19.639)

Spire Motorsports 7th Fastest Qualifier: Briggs Danner

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Max Adams

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Matt Westfall

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Joey Amantea

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Robert Ballou

J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Daison Pursley (17th to 9th)

Spire Motorsports 7th Place Feature Finisher: Kevin Thomas Jr.

ProSource Hard Work: Trey Osborne

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Nate Schank

Sam McGhee Motorsports Hard Luck Award: Kyle Shipley