Axsom High Point Driver Leading into Saturday’s 360 Nationals Finale

KNOVILLE, IA (August 2, 2024) — Emerson Axsom and Tyler Courtney will start on the front row for the 34th edition of the Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.
Axsom’s performance on Thursday night setting the third fastest time in qualifying, winning his heat race, and finishing fifth in the main event earned him the top position after preliminary action.
Courtney, who competed on Friday, was also the third fastest qualifier, finished second in his heat race, and sixth in his preliminary feature.
Thursday night’s feature winner Sam Hafertepe Jr. will start 13th in Saturday’s finale.
Skylar Prochaska was the final driver to lock into Saturday’s finale by three points over Kasey Kahne with the top 20 drivers making the finale.
34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Friday, August 2, 2024
1. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 488
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 483
3. 8-Cory Eliason, 476
4. 88-Austin McCarl, 476
5. 4W-Jamie Ball, 473
6. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 470
7. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 470
8. 6-Kaleb Johnson, 468
9. 21-Brian Brown, 468
10. 1-Terry McCarl, 468
11. 24-Kade Higday, 465
12. 21T-Cole Macedo, 462
13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 461
14. 27B-Jake Bubak, 461
15. 27H-Justin Peck, 461
16. 95-Matt Covington, 460
17. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 460
18. 26-Zeb Wise, 458
19. 55-Kerry Madsen, 457
20. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 457
21. 9-Kasey Kahne, 454
22. 2KS-Chase Randall, 453
23. 22X-Riley Goodno, 451
24. 2M-Ryan Giles, 449
25. 77X-Alex Hill, 441
26. 23-Seth Bergman, 437
27. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 436
28. 2C-Hank Davis, 434
29. 64-Hunter Schuerenberg, 432
30. 9-Matt Juhl, 430
31. 27-Carson McCarl, 425
32. 4G-Cole Garner, 425
33. 4-Cameron Martin, 424
34. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 423
35. 23W-Garet Williamson, 422
36. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 420
37. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 418
38. 40-Clint Garner, 417
39. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 414
40. 70-Calvin Landis, 413
41. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 412
42. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 412
43. 41-Colton Hardy, 410
44. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 407
45. 36-Jason Martin, 403
46. 98P-Miles Paulus, 403
47. 9M-Liam Martin, 398
48. 15-Ryan Turner, 398
49. 52-Blake Hahn, 397
50. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 396
51. 4J-Chase Johnson, 395
52. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 393
53. 1-Brenham Crouch, 393
54. 53-Joe Beaver, 387
55. 87X-Shone Evans, 382
56. 86-Timothy Smith, 378
57. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 372
58. 4Z-Dusty Zomer, 366
59. 7A-Jack Anderson, 363
60. 99-Tony Rost, 359
61. 63-J.J. Hickle, 358
62. 7B-Ben Brown, 352
63. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 349
64. 44-Chris Martin, 344
65. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 339
66. 71-Brady Baker, 339
67. 48-Danny Dietrich, 337
68. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 337
69. 10-Scott Bogucki, 335
70. 23M-Lance Moss, 334
71. 29-Emilio Hoover, 327
72. J2-John Carney II, 326
73. 15D-Andrew Deal, 326
74. 48T-Tyler Thompson, 325
75. 18-Ryan Roberts, 324
76. 10B-Landon Britt, 323
77. 33-Alan Zoutte, 321
78. 47-Brant O’Banion, 315
79. 55X-Chase Brown, 313
80. 2J-Zach Blurton, 312
81. 20T-Corey Timmerman, 309
82. 7-Tyler Lee, 305
83. 3R-Russell Potter, 304
84. 83-Kurt Mueller, 303
85. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 301
86. 27W-Weston Olson, 300
87. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 297
88. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 296
89. 47T-Dustin Selvage, 295
90. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 292
91. 91-Michael Day, 286
92. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 279
93. 41D-Dan Henning, 274
94. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 273
95. 38-Logan Alexander, 272
96. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 272
97. 8X-Micah Slendy, 267
98. 938-Bradley Fezard, 267
99. 22W-Aaron Werner, 264
100. 88E-Terry Easum, 259
101. T4-Tyler Graves, 258
102. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 256
103. 17N-Nathan Anderson, 232
104. 1A-John Anderson, 224
105. G5H-Josh Higday, 221
106. 24N-Nathan Mills, 218
107. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 213