Axsom High Point Driver Leading into Saturday’s 360 Nationals Finale

KNOVILLE, IA (August 2, 2024) — Emerson Axsom and Tyler Courtney will start on the front row for the 34th edition of the Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Axsom’s performance on Thursday night setting the third fastest time in qualifying, winning his heat race, and finishing fifth in the main event earned him the top position after preliminary action.

Courtney, who competed on Friday, was also the third fastest qualifier, finished second in his heat race, and sixth in his preliminary feature.

Thursday night’s feature winner Sam Hafertepe Jr. will start 13th in Saturday’s finale.

Skylar Prochaska was the final driver to lock into Saturday’s finale by three points over Kasey Kahne with the top 20 drivers making the finale.

34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 2, 2024

1. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 488

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 483

3. 8-Cory Eliason, 476

4. 88-Austin McCarl, 476

5. 4W-Jamie Ball, 473

6. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 470

7. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 470

8. 6-Kaleb Johnson, 468

9. 21-Brian Brown, 468

10. 1-Terry McCarl, 468

11. 24-Kade Higday, 465

12. 21T-Cole Macedo, 462

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 461

14. 27B-Jake Bubak, 461

15. 27H-Justin Peck, 461

16. 95-Matt Covington, 460

17. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 460

18. 26-Zeb Wise, 458

19. 55-Kerry Madsen, 457

20. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 457

21. 9-Kasey Kahne, 454

22. 2KS-Chase Randall, 453

23. 22X-Riley Goodno, 451

24. 2M-Ryan Giles, 449

25. 77X-Alex Hill, 441

26. 23-Seth Bergman, 437

27. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 436

28. 2C-Hank Davis, 434

29. 64-Hunter Schuerenberg, 432

30. 9-Matt Juhl, 430

31. 27-Carson McCarl, 425

32. 4G-Cole Garner, 425

33. 4-Cameron Martin, 424

34. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 423

35. 23W-Garet Williamson, 422

36. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 420

37. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 418

38. 40-Clint Garner, 417

39. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 414

40. 70-Calvin Landis, 413

41. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 412

42. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 412

43. 41-Colton Hardy, 410

44. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 407

45. 36-Jason Martin, 403

46. 98P-Miles Paulus, 403

47. 9M-Liam Martin, 398

48. 15-Ryan Turner, 398

49. 52-Blake Hahn, 397

50. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 396

51. 4J-Chase Johnson, 395

52. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 393

53. 1-Brenham Crouch, 393

54. 53-Joe Beaver, 387

55. 87X-Shone Evans, 382

56. 86-Timothy Smith, 378

57. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 372

58. 4Z-Dusty Zomer, 366

59. 7A-Jack Anderson, 363

60. 99-Tony Rost, 359

61. 63-J.J. Hickle, 358

62. 7B-Ben Brown, 352

63. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 349

64. 44-Chris Martin, 344

65. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 339

66. 71-Brady Baker, 339

67. 48-Danny Dietrich, 337

68. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 337

69. 10-Scott Bogucki, 335

70. 23M-Lance Moss, 334

71. 29-Emilio Hoover, 327

72. J2-John Carney II, 326

73. 15D-Andrew Deal, 326

74. 48T-Tyler Thompson, 325

75. 18-Ryan Roberts, 324

76. 10B-Landon Britt, 323

77. 33-Alan Zoutte, 321

78. 47-Brant O’Banion, 315

79. 55X-Chase Brown, 313

80. 2J-Zach Blurton, 312

81. 20T-Corey Timmerman, 309

82. 7-Tyler Lee, 305

83. 3R-Russell Potter, 304

84. 83-Kurt Mueller, 303

85. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 301

86. 27W-Weston Olson, 300

87. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 297

88. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 296

89. 47T-Dustin Selvage, 295

90. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 292

91. 91-Michael Day, 286

92. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 279

93. 41D-Dan Henning, 274

94. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 273

95. 38-Logan Alexander, 272

96. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 272

97. 8X-Micah Slendy, 267

98. 938-Bradley Fezard, 267

99. 22W-Aaron Werner, 264

100. 88E-Terry Easum, 259

101. T4-Tyler Graves, 258

102. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 256

103. 17N-Nathan Anderson, 232

104. 1A-John Anderson, 224

105. G5H-Josh Higday, 221

106. 24N-Nathan Mills, 218

107. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 213