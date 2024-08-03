Hannagan Wins Again on Family Fireworks Night at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, OH (August 3, 2024) – For the second year in a row Randy Hannagan was victorious Saturday night during Family Fireworks Night with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Eldora Speedway.

Hannagan led all 25-laps, holding off Brad Lamberson after a restart with four laps to go along with having his nose wing knocked askew for a majority of the main event.

I’ve had good luck here. I love this place,” said Hannagan in victory lane. “I couldn’t do this without Dennis Yoakam. He’s been my guy for almost the past 15 years. Tyson Schroeder, I can’t thank him enough Mason, my son, they worked their butts off. Tyson never gives up. He’s always throwing stuff at me to try this is this is for him.”

Hannagan, who has had a considerable amount of success at Eldora Speedway, sounded in victory lane as this could be the last time we see him there as a driver with his son Mason looking to move up into sprint cars from the micro sprints.

“This would probably be the one of the last times you’ll see me in victory lane,” said Hannagan. “The time has come where it’s time for me to get out. This is young guy’s sport, not a not a 57-year-old guys deal and especially on a racetrack like this, but I had a point to prove and I just had to do a good job at it.

“I have to thank all the sponsors that have supported me over the years. It’s Mason, my son’s turn to get in this thing. He hot lapped sprint car last week, and he showed me that you can do it and I think he showed a lot of people can do it.

“I know this will probably be Dennis (Yoakam’s) last year. When Dennis said he was done and I was done so we could be done tonight after we get back to the pits, but I got to thank everybody.”

The initial start was short lived as the red flag appeared for a flip by Levi Voyce in turn one, collecting Corbin Gurley and Abby Hohlbein in the process. Gurley and Hohlbein were able to make repairs in the work area by Voyce’s cars had significant front end damage. GLSS officials confirmed that Voyce was transported after the crash to a local area hospital after the incident.

Hannagan led at the start of the main event with Laberson and Devon Dobie racing for the second position. Dobie was able to take the second position until lap 10 when Laberson was able to reclaim the spot.

Just as Lamberson got by Dobie, they were able to catch up to Hannagan in slower traffic. Hannagan was able to open his advantage.

Hannagan appeared to have a comfortable lead until the caution flag appeared with four laps to go when Gregg Dalman slowed going into turn one. Hannagan was up for the challenge though driving away for the win.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Qualifying Flight A

1. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.106[8]

2. 2-Kyle Sauder, 14.188[4]

3. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.267[7]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.285[3]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam, 14.555[5]

6. 48-Wade Buttrey, 14.583[6]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.640[1]

8. 24-Kobe Allison, 14.654[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 14.061[5]

2. 12B-Luke Hall, 14.213[4]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.280[6]

4. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.377[2]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.395[7]

6. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 14.454[1]

7. 01-Chase Ridenour, 14.454[3]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 14.833[8]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.002[2]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.031[8]

3. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.174[5]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.280[1]

5. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.393[4]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.538[7]

7. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.649[3]

8. AU26-Todd Moule, 14.794[6]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.179[4]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.346[2]

3. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 14.444[6]

4. 11M-Hayden Miller, 14.565[3]

5. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.591[1]

6. 24V-Levi Voyce, 14.782[7]

DNS: 19-Jett Mann, 14.782

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Kyle Sauder[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

5. 24-Kobe Allison[8]

6. 48-Wade Buttrey[6]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[7]

8. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12B-Luke Hall[1]

2. 22H-Randy Hannagan[4]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

4. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

5. 01-Chase Ridenour[7]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[6]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]

5. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]

7. AU26-Todd Moule[8]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

3. 22-Aaron Shaffer[2]

4. 24V-Levi Voyce[6]

5. 70-Eli Lakin[5]

6. 11M-Hayden Miller[3]

DNS: 19-Jett Mann

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 24-Kobe Allison[1]

2. 16-Ryan Ruhl[3]

3. 01-Chase Ridenour[2]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[10]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman[9]

7. 70-Eli Lakin[4]

8. 48-Wade Buttrey[5]

9. AU26-Todd Moule[11]

10. 88N-Frank Neill[15]

11. 10S-Jay Steinebach[7]

12. 46-Ryan Coniam[13]

13. 11H-Caleb Harmon[14]

DNS: 19-Jett Mann

DNS: 11M-Hayden Miller

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan[1]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

5. 66-Chase Dunham[4]

6. 17-Jared Horstman[11]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

8. 12B-Luke Hall[8]

9. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]

10. 31-Jac Nickles[14]

11. 12-Corbin Gurley[20]

12. 2-Kyle Sauder[7]

13. 01-Chase Ridenour[19]

14. 24-Kobe Allison[17]

15. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[21]

16. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[12]

17. 22-Aaron Shaffer[13]

18. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]

19. 7C-Phil Gressman[15]

20. 49T-Gregg Dalman[22]

21. 16-Ryan Ruhl[18]

22. 24V-Levi Voyce[16]