Billy VanInwegen Breaks Through at Can-Am

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | After a multiple podium finishes recently, Billy VanInwegen was finally able to break into Empire Super Sprints victory lane on Friday night at the Can-Am Speedway. Earning $2,000 for his efforts, it is VanInwegen’s first win in the Paul Colagiovanni owned number 10v.

Starting on the outside of the front row, Sammy Reakes IV jumped out to the early lead over Pinnacle Pole Award winner Matt Tanner. Fourth starting Billy VanInwegen quickly moved into third, before getting by Tanner for second just a few laps later. Continuing his march towards the front, VanInwegen would eventually take the lead from Reakes on lap 10.

While VanInwegen set sail in front of the field, Davie Franek, who had started third and fell back as far as fifth, had begun again moving forward. As VanInwegen was taking the lead, Franek moved back into a podium position. 8 laps later, he got by Reakes for second.

With just a handful of laps remaining, Franek was unable to catch ‘Billy V’, and VanInwegen crossed the line first, earning his first win of the season.

“My guys worked their tails off all night, just like they do every time we unload,” said VanInwegen. “This is huge, we’re from down near Orange County, a whole different world than up here really. Hopefully we get to do a lot more racing up here in the next couple of weeks.”

Davie Franek came home second, just one spot shy of victory lane.

“We were definitely coming there at the end,” said Franek. “I wish there was a yellow, obviously there wasn’t but my guys did a great job on the car all night. We have a good balance pretty much anywhere we go , so we’re pretty excited to go to the race track right now.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium in third was Jordan Poirier.

“The way our night started, we were way too tight in hot laps and heat race,” said Poirier. “We threw something at it for the feature, we were a little bit tight at the beginning. I was just going to follow Davie and try some different lanes.”

“After I passed Sammy, the top was just dominate but it was too late to catch Davie.”

With 16 cars signed into the pits, the field was split into two timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Davie Franek and Logan Crisafulli, while E&V Energy heat races were won by Davie Franek and Matt Tanner. The Cooks Family Diner dash was won by Shawn Donath.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is Saturday August 4th at the Brockville Ontario Speedway in Brockville, Ontario, Canada. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, August 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 17 – Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($5,000 to Win Cole Cup)

Friday, August 23 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main: 1. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[4]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 4. 36-Logan Crisafulli[5]; 5. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[2]; 6. 01-Danny Varin[8]; 7. 87-Jason Barney[10]; 8. 10-Kelly Hebing[7]; 9. 90-Matt Tanner[1]; 10. 84-Tyler Rand[12]; 11. 13T-Trevor Years[11]; 12. 63-Colton Donath[16]; 13. 53-Shawn Donath[9]; 14. 11J-Chris Jones[13]; 15. 13E-Evan Reynolds[15]; 16. Z28-Tucker Donath[14]

Cooks Family Diner Dash: 1. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 3. 13T-Trevor Years[4]; 4. 84-Tyler Rand[2]

E&V Energy Heat 1: 1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 3. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2]; 4. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[4]; 5. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[6]; 7. 11J-Chris Jones[7]; 8. 13E-Evan Reynolds[8]

E&V Energy Heat 2: 1. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 2. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 10-Kelly Hebing[4]; 5. 84-Tyler Rand[6]; 6. 13T-Trevor Years[5]; 7. Z28-Tucker Donath[7]; 8. 63-Colton Donath[8]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #36-Logan Crisafulli

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #90-Matt Tanner

Cobra Coaches / Cooks Family Diner Dash Winner ($125): #53-Shawn Donath

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #90-Matt Tanner

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #10V-Billy VanInwegen (+3)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #13T-Trevor Years

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place (5 gallons fuel): #13T-Trevor Years

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #10V-Billy VanInwegen; #28F-Davie Franek; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #53-Shawn Donath