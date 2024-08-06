Tropical Storm Remnants Cancel Entirety of Appalachian Midget Week

By Jordan Delucia

KUTZTOWN, PA (Aug. 6, 2024) – Tropical Storm Debby has ravaged the East Coast with record rainfall and is projected to make its way into Pennsylvania by Wednesday. With the best financial interest of traveling teams of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in mind, Series and track officials have agreed to cancel all Milton Hershey School Appalachian Midget Week events.

The decision comes with professional weather guidance from Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar of Precision Weather Service. None of the canceled events will be made up, which includes Action Track USA (Aug. 7); Linda’s Speedway (Aug. 8); Path Valley Speedway Park (Aug. 9); Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Aug. 10).

The Xtreme Outlaw Series will now take a month off and return to action with a three-day swing through Illinois, which includes the final two races of the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series at Southern Illinois Raceway (Sept. 13) and Highland Speedway (Sept. 14) before a trip to Adams County (IL) Speedway to cap the weekend on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Advance sale tickets for Southern Illinois Raceway are on sale now at the link below; Highland and Adams County will be selling tickets at the track on race day. If you can’t be at the track to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

