64TH JOHNNY KEY CLASSIC SET FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT OCEAN SPEEDWAY

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (August 6, 2024) – Ocean Speedway in Watsonville at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds will host the 64th Johnny Key Classic on Friday and Saturday nights with the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo 360 Sprint Cars competing each night.

Both nights also include Western Midget Racing and Hobby Stocks. Four Bangers will join the excitement on Friday night as well.

Adult tickets are $25 each night. On Friday night, pit gates open at 2pm with pill draw closing at 4:30pm followed by the drivers meeting at 4:45pm Spectator gates open at 4:30pm. On Saturday night, all times will be one hour earlier. For more information visit www.OceanSpeedway.com

Opening night on Friday hands out $2,000 to the Ocean Sprints winner, while Saturday’s finale is $3,000 to win, $1,000 for second, and $800 for third.

Each night will have a guaranteed $300 to start the main event. Extra money will also be on the line for fast time and hard charger both nights in memory of JP Morgan, who considered the Key Classic to be his favorite event.

Dominic Scelzi is the defending Johnny Key Classic winner, taking both the 2022 and 2023 editions. The Johnny Key Classic was first held in 1954, just two months after his death. The event took place at the San Jose Speedway between 1954 and 1977, then moved to the San Jose Fairgrounds Speedway dirt track from 1978 through 1999. The event was revived in 2007 after an eight-year absence when promoter John Prentice brought the race back as an event at Ocean Speedway. It has been a mainstay on the 360 Sprint Car calendar since then.

The former winners list of the Johnny Key Classic is a who’s who of motorsports in Northern California, with winners including four-time winner Howard Kaeding, three wins for Clyde Palmer, and two wins each for Burt Foland, Bill Scott, Scott Luhdorff, Chuck Miller, Brent Kaeding, Ronnie Day, Tommy Tarlton, Rico Abreu, and Justin Sanders. Nick Rescino leads all drivers with six triumphs.

Salinas’ Caleb Debem leads the 2024 Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo standings after 11 features completed. 2022 champion Kurt Nelson of Gilroy is second in the standings ahead of Bradley Dillard of Oakdale, Chris Nelson of Gilroy, and Vince Giannotta of Hollister.

Other Ocean Sprints feature winners this year include Bud Kaeding with two triumphs including on Friday August 2, two wins for Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, and single victories for Dominic Gorden of Clovis, Cole Macedo of Lemoore, Concord’s Joey Ancona, and Gauge Garcia of Lemoore.

The Western Midget Racing action is part of its Triple Crown Series which began at the Howard Kaeding Classic. Friday pays $500 to win and Saturday pays $1200 to the victor. Oakley’s Bryant Bell, Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell, and San Jose’s Anthony Bruno are the top drivers in the championship battle in 2024.

2023 Hobby Stock champion Joe Gallaher leads 2020 IMCA Sport Modified champion Adriane Frost in the Hobby Stock battle this season. Joe’s grandson Bobby is third in the standings.

Four Banger racing has had six different feature winners this season. Peter Vannerus of Felton has steered his blue and orange pickup truck into the points lead ahead of Thomas Cumming of San Jose and former champion Nicole Beardsley of Felton.

Past Winners of the Johnny Key Classic:

1955 Al Pombo

1956 Clyde Palmer

1957 Ray Raineri

1958 Rick Henderson

1959 George Benson

1960 Marshall Sargent

1961 Clyde Palmer

1962 Clyde Palmer(3)

1963 Marshall Sargent

1964 George Snider

1965 Burt Foland

1966 Burt Foland(2)

1967 Bill Scott

1968 Howard Kaeding

1969 Bill Scott(2)

1970 Don Epperson

1971 Everett Edlund

1972 Nick Rescino

1973 Howard Kaeding

1974 Nick Rescino

1975 Nick Rescino

1976 Tony Ringo

1977 Danny O’Neill

1978 Johnny Brazil

1979 Howard Kaeding

1980 Brent Kaeding

1981 Mike Sargent

1982 Nick Rescino

1983 John Viel

1984 Nick Rescino

1985 Rich Voss

1986 Nick Rescino(6)

1987 Howard Kaeding(4)

1988 Rod Spencer

1989 Scott Luhdorff

1990 Danny Olmstead

1991 Terry McCarl

1992 Scott Luhdorff(2)

1993 Chuck Miller

1994 Chuck Miller(2)

1995 Rick Martin

1996 Bud Kaeding

1997 Craig Smith

1998 Ronnie Day

1999 Eric Rossi

2007 Jason Statler

2008 Brent Kaeding (2)

2009 Tommy Tarlton

2010 Tim Kaeding

2011 Ronnie Day (2)

2012 Tommy Tarlton (2)

2013 Rico Abreu

2014 Rico Abreu (2)

2015 Andy Forsberg

2016 Justin Sanders

2017 Buddy Kofoid

2018 Tanner Thorson

2019 Justin Sanders (2)

2020 Mitchell Faccinto

2021 Shane Golobic

2022 Dominic Scelzi

2023 Dominic Scelzi