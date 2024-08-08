Larson and Pittman Make Up Front Row for the 2024 Knoxville Nationals Finale

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 8, 2024) — Kyle Larson and Daryn Pittman will start on the front row for the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Larson and Pittman tied in the point standings with Larson holding the tiebreaker for highest finisher in the main event.
Pittman had an impressive showing on Thursday setting fast time and handily winning his heat race before finishing sixth in the main event Thursday to earn the outside front row starting position.
Brady Bacon and Bill Balog parlayed strong runs to make their first career Knoxville Nationals Saturday A-Main.
Seven of the top 10 qualifiers for the main event participated in the Thursday night program.
63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Nationals Points
A-Main Qualifiers
1. 57-Kyle Larson, 490
2. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 490
3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 483
4. 41-Carson Macedo, 480
5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 471
6. 24R-Rico Abreu, 470
7. 21-Brian Brown, 467
8. 39M-Anthony Macri, 465
9. 21H-Brady Bacon, 463
10. 10-Scott Bogucki, 460
11. 14-Corey Day, 459
12. 19-Brent Marks, 458
13. 17B-Bill Balog, 458
14. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 457
15. 2KS-Chase Randall, 456
16. 1A-Jacob Allen, 453
B-Main Qualifiers
17. 49-Brad Sweet, 452
18. 13-Justin Peck, 450
19. 83SR-James McFadden, 444
20. 8-Cory Eliason, 444
21. 9-Matt Juhl, 444
22. 2-David Gravel, 443
23. 23-Garet Williamson, 443
24. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 436
25. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 435
26. 33W-Cap Henry, 433
Friday Hard Knox Night
27. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 430
28. 26-Zeb Wise, 427
29. 9-Kasey Kahne, 424
30. 55-Kerry Madsen, 424
31. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418
32. 27-Carson McCarl, 417
33. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg, 416
34. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 413
35. 24D-Danny Sams III, 409
36. 58-Kaleb Johnson, 408
37. 48-Danny Dietrich, 407
38. 14J-Jack Dover, 401
39. 35-Zach Hampton, 400
40. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 400
41. 36-Jason Martin, 399
42. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 398
43. 1K-Kelby Watt, 398
44. 5T-Ryan Timms, 397
45. 22-Riley Goodno, 397
46. 1D-Tasker Phillips, 396
47. 15-Donny Schatz, 392
48. 52-Blake Hahn, 390
49. 7S-Landon Crawley, 389
50. 4W-Jamie Ball, 388
51. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 388
52. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 387
53. 5-Spencer Bayston, 386
54. 88-Austin McCarl, 385
55. 2X-Lynton Jeffrey, 385
56. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 383
57. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten, 382
58. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 382
59. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 380
60. J2-John Carney II, 377
61. 5X-Justin Henderson, 377
62. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 376
63. 21T-Cole Macedo, 376
64. 25-Daison Pursley, 375
65. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 368
66. 55C-Chris Windom, 359
67. 42-Sye Lynch, 359
68. 24T-Christopher Thram, 358
69. 74-Xavier Doney, 357
70. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 355
71. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 354
72. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 346
73. 23L-Jimmy Light, 344
74. 55T-McKenna Haase, 343
75. 40-Clint Garner, 340
76. 70-Kraig Kinser, 337
77. 101-Kalib Henry, 332
78. 6-Robbie Price, 326
79. 27B-Jake Bubak, 325
80. 45X-Jace Park, 313
81. 22X-J.J. Hickle, 313
82. 3-Tim Kaeding, 310
83. 44-Chris Martin, 310
84. 6W-Dustin Selvage, 307
85. 99-Skylar Gee, 301
86. 17GP-Cale Thomas, 297
87. 19H-Joel Myers, 290
88. 27W-Weston Olson, 289
89. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 289
90. 2M-Ryan Giles, 287
91. 24-Terry McCarl, 283
92. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 278
93. 23M-Lance Moss, 275
94. 10V-Brian Paulus, 268
95. 3N-Jake Neuman, 268
96. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 267
97. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 265
98. 53-Jessie Attard, 264
99. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 259
100. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 255
101. 95-Tyler Drueke, 238
102. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 236
103. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 235
104. 1-Sammy Swindell, 229
105. 28-Joe Perry, 222
106. 9H-Landon Hansen, 209