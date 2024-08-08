Larson and Pittman Make Up Front Row for the 2024 Knoxville Nationals Finale

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 8, 2024) — Kyle Larson and Daryn Pittman will start on the front row for the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Larson and Pittman tied in the point standings with Larson holding the tiebreaker for highest finisher in the main event.

Pittman had an impressive showing on Thursday setting fast time and handily winning his heat race before finishing sixth in the main event Thursday to earn the outside front row starting position.

Brady Bacon and Bill Balog parlayed strong runs to make their first career Knoxville Nationals Saturday A-Main.

Seven of the top 10 qualifiers for the main event participated in the Thursday night program.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Nationals Points

A-Main Qualifiers

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 490

2. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 490

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 483

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 480

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 471

6. 24R-Rico Abreu, 470

7. 21-Brian Brown, 467

8. 39M-Anthony Macri, 465

9. 21H-Brady Bacon, 463

10. 10-Scott Bogucki, 460

11. 14-Corey Day, 459

12. 19-Brent Marks, 458

13. 17B-Bill Balog, 458

14. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 457

15. 2KS-Chase Randall, 456

16. 1A-Jacob Allen, 453

B-Main Qualifiers

17. 49-Brad Sweet, 452

18. 13-Justin Peck, 450

19. 83SR-James McFadden, 444

20. 8-Cory Eliason, 444

21. 9-Matt Juhl, 444

22. 2-David Gravel, 443

23. 23-Garet Williamson, 443

24. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 436

25. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 435

26. 33W-Cap Henry, 433

Friday Hard Knox Night

27. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 430

28. 26-Zeb Wise, 427

29. 9-Kasey Kahne, 424

30. 55-Kerry Madsen, 424

31. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418

32. 27-Carson McCarl, 417

33. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg, 416

34. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 413

35. 24D-Danny Sams III, 409

36. 58-Kaleb Johnson, 408

37. 48-Danny Dietrich, 407

38. 14J-Jack Dover, 401

39. 35-Zach Hampton, 400

40. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 400

41. 36-Jason Martin, 399

42. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 398

43. 1K-Kelby Watt, 398

44. 5T-Ryan Timms, 397

45. 22-Riley Goodno, 397

46. 1D-Tasker Phillips, 396

47. 15-Donny Schatz, 392

48. 52-Blake Hahn, 390

49. 7S-Landon Crawley, 389

50. 4W-Jamie Ball, 388

51. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 388

52. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 387

53. 5-Spencer Bayston, 386

54. 88-Austin McCarl, 385

55. 2X-Lynton Jeffrey, 385

56. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 383

57. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten, 382

58. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 382

59. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 380

60. J2-John Carney II, 377

61. 5X-Justin Henderson, 377

62. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 376

63. 21T-Cole Macedo, 376

64. 25-Daison Pursley, 375

65. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 368

66. 55C-Chris Windom, 359

67. 42-Sye Lynch, 359

68. 24T-Christopher Thram, 358

69. 74-Xavier Doney, 357

70. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 355

71. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 354

72. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 346

73. 23L-Jimmy Light, 344

74. 55T-McKenna Haase, 343

75. 40-Clint Garner, 340

76. 70-Kraig Kinser, 337

77. 101-Kalib Henry, 332

78. 6-Robbie Price, 326

79. 27B-Jake Bubak, 325

80. 45X-Jace Park, 313

81. 22X-J.J. Hickle, 313

82. 3-Tim Kaeding, 310

83. 44-Chris Martin, 310

84. 6W-Dustin Selvage, 307

85. 99-Skylar Gee, 301

86. 17GP-Cale Thomas, 297

87. 19H-Joel Myers, 290

88. 27W-Weston Olson, 289

89. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 289

90. 2M-Ryan Giles, 287

91. 24-Terry McCarl, 283

92. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 278

93. 23M-Lance Moss, 275

94. 10V-Brian Paulus, 268

95. 3N-Jake Neuman, 268

96. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 267

97. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 265

98. 53-Jessie Attard, 264

99. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 259

100. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 255

101. 95-Tyler Drueke, 238

102. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 236

103. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 235

104. 1-Sammy Swindell, 229

105. 28-Joe Perry, 222

106. 9H-Landon Hansen, 209