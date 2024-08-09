MUST SEE RACING TO MAKE TWENTIETH APPEARANCE AT BERLIN SATURDAY

From Must See Racing

August 9, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – When the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts returns to action this Saturday night August 10, it will be a small milestone of sorts. It will be the twentieth appearance of the series at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

Berlin Raceway was part of the inaugural MSR season with an event on September 25, 2010. In fact, Berlin has hosted at least one event each season since. Some years the series has appeared at Berlin Raceway as many as three times in a single season.

It’s no secret that Berlin Raceway fans love their winged sprints as evidence of the huge crowds that regularly attend MSR events. Berlin Raceway has also been the site of some very exciting MSR events over the past fourteen years.

Saturday’s twentieth edition looks to rival past events with a strong group of contending drivers who plan to entertain fans with another night of thrilling winged sprint car action.

Current points leader Joe Liguori is expected to compete and try to build on his current points lead.

Defending champion Jason Blonde is also entered and is looking to pick up his first MSR victory of the season. Blonde was victorious in the 2023 MSR season opener at Berlin.

Other expected entrants include five-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune, Brady Allum, Teddy Alberts, Adam Biltz, Tom Geren, Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Charlie Schultz, Dorman Snyder, Aaron Willison, and many more.

Weather conditions for Saturday’s Berlin Raceway are expected to be near perfect. A high of 71 degrees, and virtually no chance of rain, will greet fans and competitors this weekend.

For more information on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Also visit www.mustseeracing.com for the latest news and updates.