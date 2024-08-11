Larson Leads Them All to Win Second Consecutive Knoxville Nationals Title

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – Kyle Larson continued his recent dominance of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s by winning the A-Main event during Saturday’s finale for the second year in a row and third time in the past four running’s.

Larson, from Elk Grove, California, led all 50-laps of the feature and has now led the past 100 feature laps during the Saturday finale, leading a California sweep of the podium with Giovanni Scelzi and Corey Day and four of the top five with Carson Macedo finishing fourth.

Larson took the lead on the initial start with Pittman on his back bumper. Pittman looked on the outside of Larson off turn four on the opening lap with the duo nearly making contact, which dropped Pittman behind Larson by 0.630 seconds.

The first caution flag of the event came up when Logan Schuchart slowed with a gear issue on the front stretch. Schuchart’s team remarkably was able to make repairs in the work area and join the tail of the field for the restart.

Larson was able to pull away from Pittman during the restart while Anthony Macri took over fourth position from Rico Abreu on lap seven. One lap later Macri found himself under fire from Giovanni Scelzi losing the fourth position on lap nine.

On lap 14 Macedo started to pressure Pittman for second position, taking the spot on lap 16. Scelzi then started to work on Pittman to take away third position as Macedo set out to catch Larson.

The 18th circuit saw Macedo close after Larson jumped the cushion coming off the fourth corner. Scelzi drove around Pittman for third the same lap and quickly closed on the lead duo. Macedo was on Larson’s back bumper on lap 22 as Larson was mired in slower traffic. Feeling the pressure, Larson started to pick up the pace through traffic and opened up his lead again at the halfway break.

During the break Larson’s crew chief Paul Silva opted not to change tires while most teams decided to put on new ones. Larson continued to lead while Macedo lost the second position to Sclezi on lap 28 while Day charged up to fourth around Macri.

Scelzi started to roll the bottom of the track and was catching Larson at a rapid pace until 10 laps to go when Larson extended his lead. Day was able to get by Macedo for third off turn two and started to catch Scelzi.

From that point on Larson had no serious challenges to collect his third Knoxville Nationals title. Scelzi, Day, Macedo, and Macri rounded out the top five.

Day collected hard charger honors advancing eight positions in the main event while Emerson Axsom won the event rookie of the year honors.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 11, 2024

A-Main (50 Laps):

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

3. 14-Corey Day[11]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

6. 21-Brian Brown[7]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

8. 10-Scott Bogucki[10]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[14]

10. 1A-Jacob Allen[16]

11. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]

12. 2-David Gravel[19]

13. 15-Donny Schatz[21]

14. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]

15. 21H-Brady Bacon[9]

16. 13-Justin Peck[18]

17. 83SR-James McFadden[20]

18. 17B-Bill Balog[13]

19. 49-Brad Sweet[17]

20. 27A-Emerson Axsom[24]

21. 19-Brent Marks[12]

22. 2KS-Chase Randall[15]

23. 24R-Rico Abreu[6]

24. 5X-Justin Henderson[23]

