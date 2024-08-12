Braden Chiaramonte wins USAC/CRA feature at Santa Maria

August 10, 2024 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California- Braden Chiaramonte won the USAC/CRA feature Saturday night over Kaleb Montgomery, Logan Williams, Cody Williams and R.J. Johnson.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES: August 10, 2024 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-13.337; 2. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-13.347; 3. Chase Johnson, 17, Dunkel-13.426; 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-13.443; 5. Blake Bower, 3F, Finkenbinder-13.509; 6. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-13.535; 7. Braden Chiaramonte, 73B, OCC-13.540; 8. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-13.560; 9. R.J. Johnson, 51, Johnson-13.605; 10. Andrew Sweeney, 98A, Guerrero-13.688; 11. Brody Fuson, 51B, Van Meter-13.774; 12. Bryce Eames, 50, Abeytia-13.798; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-13.799; 14. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-13.811; 15. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-13.831; 16. Davey Pombo, 38, Pombo-13.940; 17. Brody Roa, 8M, May-13.982; 18. Brent Sexton, 44S, Sexton-13.997; 19. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-14.217; 20. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-14.260; 21. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-14.312; 22. Heath Holdsclaw, 33, Holdsclaw-14.472; 23. Jon DeWees, 63D, DeWees-14.679; 24. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-14.730.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Verne Sweeney, 2. Braden Chiaramonte, 3. Davey Pombo, 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 5. Cody Williams, 6. Andrew Sweeney, 7. Jonas Reynolds, 8. Heath Holdsclaw. NT

BILLSJERKY.NET / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Tommy Malcolm, 2. Grant Sexton, 3. Brody Fuson, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Blake Bower, 6. A.J. Bender, 7. Austin Grabowski, 8. Jon DeWees. NT

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Austin Williams, 2. Chase Johnson, 3. Brent Sexton, 4. R.J. Johnson, 5. Logan Williams, 6. Bryce Eames, 7. David Gasper, 8. Elexa Herrera. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Braden Chiaramonte (1), 2. Kaleb Montgomery (4), 3. Logan Williams (2), 4. Cody Williams (6), 5. R.J. Johnson (9), 6. Blake Bower (3), 7. Tommy Malcolm (14), 8. A.J. Bender (7), 9. Brody Roa (17), 10. David Gasper (21), 11. Austin Grabowski (20), 12. Bryce Eames (12), 13. Verne Sweeney (13), 14. Brent Sexton (18), 15. Heath Holdsclaw (22), 16. Elexa Herrera (24), 17. Chase Johnson (5), 18. Davey Pombo (16), 19. Jonas Reynolds (19), 20. Jon DeWees (23), 21. Andrew Sweeney (10), 22. Brody Fuson (11), 23. Grant Sexton (8), 24. Austin Williams (15). NT.

**Austin Williams flipped on lap 1 of the feature. Chase Johnson flipped on lap 28 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Braden Chiaramonte.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: David Gasper (21 to 10)

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Tommy Malcolm-717, 2-R.J. Johnson-712, 3-Logan Williams-649, 4-Austin Williams-647, 5-A.J. Bender-645, 6-Cody Williams-616, 7-David Gasper-584, 8-Verne Sweeney-458, 9-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-452, 10-Austin Grabowski-424.

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: August 17, 2024 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Brother Brett Classic at the California Racers Hall of Fame Night”