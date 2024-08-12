Josh Sokolic Dominates for Second Straight $2,000 Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Title

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 10, 2024) – In a commanding performance at Oswego Speedway last night, points leader Josh Sokolic claimed his third feature win of the season and the seventh of his career in the 30-lap $2,000-to-win Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supermodified feature. With this victory, Sokolic not only solidified his position at the top of the standings but also surpassed Jeffrey Battle to become the all-time wins leader in the 350 Supermodified division.

The race began with Noah Ratcliff and Kyle Perry bringing the field to the green flag. Ratcliff edged out Perry for the early lead, while Sokolic wasted no time moving up the ranks. He swiftly slipped underneath Talen Hawksby and Nick Barzee, advancing from fifth to third in the opening lap.

Perry’s car began to falter on lap 2, as Sokolic, Barzee and Hawksby took advantage, pushing him back to fifth. Sokolic then made his move to the front on lap 3, overtaking Ratcliff for the lead. Unfortunately, Perry’s night came to an early end when his car broke while running in fifth on lap 6, bringing out the caution and slowing the field.

On the restart, Sokolic maintained his lead, with Barzee settling into second and Ratcliff in third, but Ratcliff spun on lap 12, triggering another caution and reshuffling the top five. The new running order for the restart was Sokolic, Barzee, Hawksby, Vern LaFave, and Brendan Young.

From that point on, Sokolic was unstoppable, holding the lead to the checkered flag. Barzee secured a solid second-place finish, while Hawksby completed the podium in third. Young made an impressive run to finish fourth, with LaFave rounding out the top five.

Reflecting on his victory, Sokolic credited his team for the turnaround: “My Dad figured this out over the week. We had a couple of things on the car—rookie stuff—that we should have been checking on every week. Now that we’ve learned from it, we will be checking on it every week. I can definitely say we’ve got this car back. We’ve been struggling since week one, but we’ve got our stride back from last year.”

Sokolic also expressed his gratitude to those who support him: “Thanks to All Weather Power Equipment, Lakeland Auto, Lamptiques, Universal Windows Direct, Rugged Trailers, and everybody that makes the car go fast—my sister, Dad, David, Mom, Grandpa, cousin Mikey, Aunt Stacy, and everyone that supports me every week.”

The 2024 Oswego Speedway championship season wraps up thus Saturday night, August 17, with TEAL Palace Championship Night, presented by Best Western PLUS, Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront, and Splash Indoor Waterpark Resort of Oswego. Track titles will be crowned in the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers, with fireworks capping off the night. General admission is $20, with kids 16 and under admitted free for the big show.

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for more information. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow on Facebook or X (@OswegoSpeedway) and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

C’s Beverage Center 4th Annual $2,000 to Win Mr. 350 Super

J&S Paving 350 Super 25

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Mr. 350 Super Feature (25-laps): 1. 6 JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 31 Nick Barzee, 3. 79 Talen Hawksby, 4. 75 ® Brendan Young, 5. 97 Vern LaFave, 6. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff, 7. 91 Barry Kingsley, 8. 19 ® Bailey Groves, 9. 20 Kyle Perry

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 6 Josh Sokolic, 2. 20 Kyle Perry, 3. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff, 4. 91 Barry Kingsley, 5. 75 ® Brendan Young

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 79 Talen Hawksby, 2. 31 Nick Barzee, 3. ® 19 Bailey Groves, 4. 97 Vern LaFave, 5. 12 John Leonard

Group Time Trials: 1. 6 Josh Sokolic – 16.707, 2. 31 Nick Barzee – 16.803, 3. 75 ® Brendan Young – 17.017, 4. 79 Talen Hawksby – 17.054, 5. 20 Kyle Perry – 17.175, 6. 97 Vern LaFave – 17.835, 7. 91 Barry Kingsley – 17.962, 8. 19 ® Bailey Groves – 18.371, 9. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff – 19.487 DNS 12 John Leonard

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #75 ® Brendan Young

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #75 ® Brendan Young

—