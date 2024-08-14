American Sprint Car Series Returning to Belleville in 2025 for Fourth of July Spectacular

By Spence Smithback

BELLEVILLE, KS (August 13, 2024) – Another piece of next season’s schedule for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour has fallen into place, as the Series will make its return to the Belleville High Banks on July 3-4, 2025.

The weekend will kick off with a $4,000-to-win show on Thursday night before wrapping up with a $10,000-to-win finale on America’s birthday, adding yet another five-figure payday to the calendar.

The event will be the National Tour’s first visit to the Kansas ½-mile in a decade, with the only previous visit in Series history coming on May 31, 2015, when Brian Brown took the checkered flag.

“We’ve just always wanted to get the ASCS National Tour back,” said Drew Erkenbrack, Belleville High Banks promoter. “We had an opportunity there to try and be a marquee event annually with the ASCS, and that’s something we’ve had our eye on.”

In addition to two nights of Sprint Car action, fans can expect a massive fireworks show after racing has concluded on Friday night among other off-track events to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

“I think it will be a really great addition to the ASCS schedule,” said Lonnie Wheatley, ASCS National Tour series director. “It’s a really unique place, there aren’t really any other racetracks like it in the country. The place has a ton of history, there’s always a great atmosphere, the community really supports that track, and they come out and really make everybody feel welcome there.”

More event details, as well as the full 2025 ASCS National Tour schedule will be released at a later date.

The Series returns to action this weekend with a doubleheader in America’s heartland, beginning at Dodge City Raceway Park on Friday, Aug. 16, and wrapping up at Lincoln County Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 17.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every National Tour event live on DIRTVision.

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.